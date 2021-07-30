Waterloo Council will consider first new project in University Ave. TIF district

WATERLOO — The Waterloo City Council will decide whether to award tax rebates for the next 10 years for the first new building in their University Avenue tax-increment financing district.

Gateway Real Estate Holdings, which owns property at 1622 University Ave., plans to demolish existing structures to construct a nearly 13,000-square foot, three-tenant bay building, along with parking, landscaping and signage improvements, according to city documents.

The location formerly housed Warren Transport, now located at 210 Beck Ave., and still houses a Papa John’s, which would be one of the tenants in the new building, according to the city.

“The city has been working to improve the University Avenue corridor through traffic improvements and the designation of a TIF district,” wrote Noel Anderson, community planning and development director. “This will mark the first project in the corridor since those steps were taken.”

He noted that section of the corridor “has vacant sites, vacant buildings and deteriorating buildings” and will be helped by the new TIF district.