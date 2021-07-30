 Skip to main content
Waterloo Council will consider first new project in University Ave. TIF district
WATERLOO — The Waterloo City Council will decide whether to award tax rebates for the next 10 years for the first new building in their University Avenue tax-increment financing district.

Gateway Real Estate Holdings, which owns property at 1622 University Ave., plans to demolish existing structures to construct a nearly 13,000-square foot, three-tenant bay building, along with parking, landscaping and signage improvements, according to city documents.

The location formerly housed Warren Transport, now located at 210 Beck Ave., and still houses a Papa John’s, which would be one of the tenants in the new building, according to the city.

“The city has been working to improve the University Avenue corridor through traffic improvements and the designation of a TIF district,” wrote Noel Anderson, community planning and development director. “This will mark the first project in the corridor since those steps were taken.”

He noted that section of the corridor “has vacant sites, vacant buildings and deteriorating buildings” and will be helped by the new TIF district.

Gateway will receive a 50% tax rebate for any taxable value over $228,400 for the next decade, if approved by council during its Monday meeting.

The council also will:

Consider the long-term lease of a portion of Bontrager Park to Friend of Faith Retirement Homes, which owns Friendship Village, to construct a parking lot and pickleball courts.

Consider whether to enact a new mobile food business license that would affect food trucks, carts and ice cream trucks beginning in January.

Consider amending its shared mobility device license for electric scooters.

Amending its resolution approving new Waterloo Police Department uniforms, with the new logo, to include a “not to exceed” amount of $24,000. The uniforms will be ordered from Wertjes Uniforms of Cedar Falls.

