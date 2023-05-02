WATERLOO — A proposed conversion therapy ban that returned to the City Council Monday following a long pause in the approval process will be revised.

After a work session and almost an hour of public comments at the council meeting, the second reading of the ordinance failed 6-1. Only Ward 2 Councilmember Jonathan Grieder, who proposed the ban, voted in favor.

An amended ordinance that would still ban conversion therapy in Waterloo and which has Grieder's support will be up for debate at the next council meeting on May 15.

Conversion therapy is a practice that attempts to cure a person from being homosexual or gender nonconforming.

Ordinances need to pass three readings to be adopted. The council approved the first reading of the original ordinance in February before voting in March to postpone further readings until Monday. The amended ordinance will need to go through three readings.

The decision to shoot down the original proposed ban came out of the work session.

The first drafted ordinance stated a ban would be enforced through the city attorney’s office, which would mail any medical or mental health professional who is allegedly practicing conversion therapy a written notice to immediately cease and desist. If that person doesn’t comply, the violation would become a municipal infraction pursuant to city code.

The proposed amendment changes things up a bit.

Grieder said people would make a complaint to the city attorney or the human rights commission. Then the issue would be looked into with a letter sent out if the process goes forward. That would allow the city to report a potential ethical violation to medical licensing bodies.

“By issuing an ethical concern on their license, this will still hold folks accountable because licensure is what people need to practice – and it will protect kids,” Grieder said.

Some councilmembers brought up the case of legality. The reason for the amendment, Grieder said, is the concern for legality.

“In reality, the city is sending a letter … and then the major enforcement is sending it to the licensing body,” he said. “We are just making sure it gives weight and notice.”

Grieder also clarified that the ordinance would only apply to licensed individuals and not “infringe” on pastoral counseling.

In order to make way for an amended ordinance, the council had to vote down the original ordinance.

Although Mayor Pro Tem Ray Feuss noted the ordinance on Monday's agenda would “more than likely be voted down,” the council still allowed for public comment.

Some residents who spoke said they believed that the proposed ban is moot because the issue is already covered by licensing boards and that the city has no purview to engage in the issue.

In the work session, Ward 1 Councilmember John Chiles asked Grieder if people can already go and report practices of conversion therapy to the city.

Grieder said the current human rights commission can cover issues of discrimination, just not the specific practice. Human Rights Director Abraham Funchess said currently it could go through a child abuse law and be referred to the Department of Human Services.

“There is no way to enforce this, it relies on hearsay and ‘he said, she said’ kinds of things,” resident James Allison said. “To pursue such would be a violation of individual civil liberties. … This is either for political posturing, a virtue signaling effort or something far more nefarious.”

Although most of the public comments were made by residents against the ordinance, a few people applauded the council for its efforts.

“In this state of Iowa, in this climate of hateful legislation, you took the opportunity to do something for our city that gives hope and protection to LGBTQ youth at a time when it has never been needed more,” resident Carol Teare said. “I thank you for doing something in this city that other cities have tried to do.”

Many residents cited the U.S. Constitution and said the ban would be a violation of the First Amendment – notably the possibility of abridging free speech.

“You’re going after talk that occurs between practitioner and patient and when you’re censoring speech like that it becomes a First Amendment issue,” resident Jacob Talo said. “Don’t make a legal issue for this city and have us go down that road.”

While quoting the First Amendment and the right to free speech, many other residents suggested the ordinance would violate the Christian ideals they said the U.S. was founded on. Although the constitutional amendment guarantees the freedom of religion, it states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”

“I’ve heard a lot of people cite the Constitution and God tonight and I just want to point out when they wrote the Constitution, it was specifically written in a way for government bodies to be a democracy and not a theocracy,” resident Mike Knapp said. “We are a diverse society and our laws in the secular realm need to reflect laws that apply to all people regardless of religions or not their religions.”

A Wellsburg resident, Ed Sents, said the U.S. was “founded on Christian principles” and the ban would be “one more attack on those biblical principles and the God who instituted them.”

He said that the “LGBTQ+ agenda” is taught in schools, promoted on TV and on social media, and protected by legislation. He added that “they have their own month.”

After his comments, Councilmember Nia Wilder, who is gay, said she did not grow up with any LGBTQ+ content but “knew she wanted to be with women.”

“There was nothing putting it in my head that this is what I should be,” she said. “This is what I felt.”

Sents also stated that if the council votes for the ordinance it will take place among “tyrants,” citing the likes of Adolf Hitler and Kim Jong Un.

“You happily support the chemical, physical, and mental mutilation of our young people because it makes you look cool, woke, and brings in grant money,” he said.

Another resident, Al Mannington, said children are “prodded along” by social media, educators, therapists, and their peers to be transgender.

The proposed ordinance does not pertain to gender reassignment surgery, which is a medical procedure that alters someone’s physical appearance and sexual characteristics to resemble a person’s identified gender.

After public comments, the council provided their comments on the issue. Wilder directed hers at some of the people who were against the ban.

“I really want you all to take a look at the hate you try not to spew that you tend to spew,” she said. “A lot of your comments do not lead with love. You all question (the council), but I question where your heart is. … I respect you all but you have to be mindful of the disrespect.”

Councilmember Dave Boesen still had some questions about the ordinance. At the work session, he asked if there was any proof that conversion therapy was happening in Waterloo.

Grieder responded that Iowa Safe Schools, which helped craft the ordinance, has numbers but can’t release them “due to HIPAA.” The federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act protects sensitive patient health information from being released without their knowledge or consent.

“I haven’t changed my stance,” said Boesen, who has voted against the ordinance every time it’s appeared. “I don’t believe it's in the purview of the City Council. We’re basically referring to governing bodies who would be dealing with it in the first place.”

