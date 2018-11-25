WATERLOO -- City Council members will be asked Monday to accept a grant for a major renovation of downtown Lincoln Park.
The Otto Schoitz Foundation has offered $200,000 for the estimated $980,000 upgrade of the more than 160-year-old downtown Waterloo park.
The city previously was awarded a $600,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association and a $125,000 grant from the McElroy Trust. Other grant applications are pending, while the Leisure Services Commission has $35,000 in bond funds earmarked for the project.
Designed by Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects, the project replaces broken concrete; adds brick enhancements, lighting and period light fixtures; replaces some trees; updates the entrance sign; removes the sunken area and long-broken water fountain; upgrades the electrical system to handle large events; and adds benches, trash cans, water fountains and picnic tables.
Lincoln Park was platted in 1854 as one of two "town squares" and frequently hosts community events ranging from Iowa Irish Fest to Friday'Loos to political rallies and church services.
City officials are hoping to break ground on the improvement project in August 2019.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the second-floor City Hall council chambers.
