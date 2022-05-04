Waterloo council to vote on land sale

WATERLOO – The City Council will hold a hearing on the sale of a parcel of land for $1 with the hope of generating new businesses.

On Monday evening, the council voted unanimously to hold the hearing on the parcel at 3070 W. Airline Hwy. to RNK Investments Inc., a capital management firm based in Boston. The request was submitted for the agenda by Noel Anderson, the city’s community planning and development director.

According to Anderson, the land was bought as part of a multi-phase project in which the city will deed the land to RNK Investments for $1 and the company will build on the land through a development agreement. RNK Investments is then required to construct a building worth at least $822,000, with a second building planned in additional phases.

That includes seven adjoining acres that have RNK Investments has already began developing through Koelker Excavating. The city acquired that land for the renovation of a 50,000-square-foot building. It’s all part of a new industrial park aimed at generating more industry in the Waterloo Airport area.

“We’ve just been calling it the West Airline Corridor, but the city has the Waterloo Air and Rail Park and the Midport Industrial Park out there, kind of on different ends of the airport,” Anderson said. “So it’s part of our industrial development of the airport area.”

RNK Investments is looking at a two-phase development project on the newly purchased parcel of land. The first building is estimated to come in at 16,800 square feet, while the second will be 10,000 square feet. Phase two will begin within 36 months of the sale.

Anderson said the issue will likely face a hearing and vote at the next council meeting scheduled for May 16.

The Courier reached out to RNK Investments, but has not heard a response.

The council also approved the sale of city property in east Waterloo to 3 Stooges LLC. of Waterloo for $1 to build a 6,000-square-foot commercial building. The vote 6-1 was with Councilor Larry Boesen against.

