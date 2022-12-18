Waterloo council to vote on appointment process, discuss whitewater project

WATERLOO — A formal decision will be made Monday on how to fill a soon-to-be-empty City Council seat.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.

In a previous work session, councilors decided that an appointment to replace Ward 4’s Jerome Amos would be the best option. They agreed that this would save money as well as be more reasonable since Amos’ term ends in November.

The appointment process works like this: If the councilors vote to fill the vacancy by appointment Monday, application information will be available to the public Tuesday. Applications would be due by 5 p.m. Jan. 3 to the city clerk’s office. During the week of Jan. 9, applicants would be interviewed and someone would be appointed Jan. 17.

The council also pushed for community involvement if the appointment process is chosen, with a public town hall-style meeting.

The other option is to hold a special election.

Even if the council decides to go through the appointment process, residents of Ward 4 can still petition for an election. In order to do so, they would need to come up with 71 signatures, which is 10% of the votes for the Ward 4 position in the previous city election.

The earliest date a special election could happen is Feb. 7. If there is a runoff, it would happen four weeks later on March 7. Each election would cost $7,500.

The council will also discuss a professional services agreement with Riverwise Engineering, LLC, of Durango, Colo. The agreement is in the amount of $580,380 for the final design for the construction of a whitewater course in downtown Waterloo. Costs would be paid for with Waterloo Development Corporation money.

The contract includes an “intensive level survey” for the Sixth Street dam. Documents state the survey will find that the dam is historically significant and further study will be required. Talking with local fisheries and discussing possible mussel relocation are a part of the engineering firm’s work, as well.

Costs include the hourly work of engineers, scientists, ecologists, technicians and administration.

In addition, a resolution to approve a development agreement with WBM, LLC will be considered by the council. It is for the construction of two commercial buildings located west of 2843 Geraldine Road with a minimum assessment of more than $1 million.

For Phase I, there would be a property tax rebate over five years at 50% of assessed value and a development grant of $250,000. For Phase II, there would be rebates over two years at 50% of the property’s value.

The council will hold public hearings on:

Paving the Waterloo Regional Airport fire station parking lot, which would be funded with federal CARES money. Four companies submitted bids ranging from $166,369 to $186,241.

Improvements to the airport terminal building, including upgrades to the heating and ventilation and the closed-caption TV systems. One bid for $759,750 was received on the project.

Construction of a mini-roundabout at South and West Ninth streets. Bids ranging from $523,253 to $636,121 were received from four companies.

After each hearing, the council will consider approving plans and specifications for the project and authorize staff to proceed with review of the bids.

