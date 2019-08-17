WATERLOO -- An ordinance banning employers from asking about criminal histories of job applicants is up for consideration this week.
Waterloo City Council members are expected to vote Monday on a proposed ordinance designed to help persons with past arrests or convictions get a fair chance at landing a job.
The city's human rights commission has been promoting the measure, often dubbed "ban the box" because it removes the box from job applications regarding criminal records.
Some 33 states and more than 150 cities and counties across the country have adopted fair chance policies for public employers. But just 17 cities and 13 states extend the law to private sector employers, which is being proposed in Waterloo.
The ordinance still allows employers to conduct a criminal background check but only after it has made a conditional job offer to an employee. The employer can withdraw that job offer for a "legitimate business reason."
You have free articles remaining.
A legitimate reason can include "situations where the nature of the criminal conduct has a direct and substantial bearing on the fitness or ability to perform the duties or responsibilities of the intended employment, taking into consideration the following factors: the nature of the employment, the place and manner in which the employment will be performed, the nature and seriousness of the offense or conduct, the length of time between the conviction or arrest and the application for employment, the number and types of convictions or pending charges and any verifiable information provided by the applicant that is related to the applicant’s rehabilitation or good conduct."
Employers can also made adverse hiring decisions if granting employment would involve unreasonable risk of harm to the property, individuals or the business reputation.
Job offers can be withdrawn if the job involves working with "children, developmentally disabled persons and vulnerable adults where the applicant has a conviction record of a crime against children or disabled or vulnerable adults, including but not limited to crimes of rape, sexual abuse, incest, prostitution, pimping, pandering, assault, domestic violence, kidnapping, financial exploitation, neglect, abandonment, and child endangerment," the ordinance states.
Several council members have said they support the ordinance. But at least one council member, Margaret Klein, has voiced concerns that it would set private sector employers up for lawsuits should they deem an applicant unfit for a job.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.