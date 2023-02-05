WATERLOO — Budget processes is underway in the city of Waterloo.
The City Council will begin discussing the maximum tax levy Monday. It meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.
A resolution is expected to be passed setting a public hearing for Feb. 20 on the maximum levy rate.
The maximum levy budget estimate establishes the levy rate for the fiscal year ending in June 2024. The rate can be reduced from the maximum estimate but cannot be increased.
Waterloo West grad Ethan Ahrens speaks about his experience being filmed for the upcoming "The College Tour" episode about the University of Northern Iowa. (February 2023) Credit: Andy Milone.
The maximum levy budget must be adopted by the council at least 10 days before the March 31 deadline for final budget hearing and adoption. The final budget is expected to be approved March 6.
In other business, the council will consider approving:
A $19,800 contract with Advanced Environmental Inc. of Waterloo for asbestos abatement of properties located at 1804 E. Fourth St., 207 Lafayette St., 208 Sunnyside Ave. and 637 Ankeny St. A public hearing will be held on the abatement services prior to the vote. A request for proposals to clean and market biogas captured from the city’s wastewater treatment plant and the Tyson Fresh Meats wastewater lagoon. Developers would design, construct, operate, and maintain systems and equipment that would clean the treatment plant digester and lagoon gases to natural gas pipeline-grade standards. It would then be marketed as a renewable natural gas product. Des Moines law firm Ahlers and Cooney as the city’s representative in developing a 28E agreement with the Waterloo Telecommunications Utility Board for bidding and construction of fiber to the premises and the city’s fiber backbone project.
Before the regular meeting, the council will meet in a work session. At 4:25 p.m., amendments to the sidewalk ordinance will be discussed. At 4:40 p.m., discussion will turn to a proposed youth mental health protection ordinance, which would ban conversion therapy. Conversion therapy attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation from homosexual to heterosexual.
No formal council approval would occur for either item during the work session. The ordinance and the amendments have to be passed in a council meeting to take effect.
Photos: Girls State Wrestling finals at Xtream Arena
Girls State WR SEMI 1
The crowd watches the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 2
North Central's Mariah Michels competes against Raccoon River-Northwest's Katie Biscoglia in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 3
North Central's Mariah Michels competes against Raccoon River-Northwest's Katie Biscoglia in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 4
Mason City's Layla Phillips competes against Bettendorf's Taylor Strief in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 5
Mason City's Layla Phillips competes against Bettendorf's Taylor Strief in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 6
Union, LaPorte City's Jillian Worthen raises her arm after defeating Sumner-Fredericksburg's Hillary Trainor in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 7
Osage's Jalynn Goodale competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Bree Swenson in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 8
Osage's Jalynn Goodale competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Bree Swenson in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 9
Osage's Jalynn Goodale competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Bree Swenson in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 10
Osage's Jalynn Goodale competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Bree Swenson in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 11
Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Eva Heise in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 12
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Saydel's Colbie Tenborg in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 13
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Saydel's Colbie Tenborg in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 14
East Buchanan's Destiny Krum competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 15
Independence's Dakota Whitman competes against South Tama County's Maeley Elsbury in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 16
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi scores against Centerville's Sarah Lewis in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 17
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi celebrates after defeating Centerville's Sarah Lewis in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 18
Waverly-Shell Rock's Haidyn Snyder competes against NH/TV's Ali Russler in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 19
Waverly-Shell Rock's Haidyn Snyder smiles towards the WSR fan section after defeating NH/TV's Ali Russler in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 20
Decorah's Naomi Simon competes against East Buchanan's Brooklyn Graham in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 21
Decorah's Naomi Simon competes against East Buchanan's Brooklyn Graham in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 22
Independence's Rachel Eddy competes against West Lyon's Jana TerWee in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 23
Cedar Falls' Lauren Whitt competes against Durant's Lainey Shelangoski in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 24
Waverly-Shell Rock's Madison Hinrichs competes against Creston's Savannah Sistad in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 25
Decorah's Naomi Simon competes against Mount Vernon's Libby Dix in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 11
Union, La Porte City's Jillian Worthen raises her arm after defeating Mason City's Layla Phillips in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 10
Union, La Porte City's Jillian Worthen looks into the crowd before her bout against Mason City's Layla Phillips in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 23
Decorah's Naomi Simon celebrates with the fan section after her victory against Mount Vernon's Libby Dix in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 26
Decorah's Naomi Simon celebrates after her victory against Mount Vernon's Libby Dix in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 15
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 19
Charles City's Lilly Luft hugs her coach Rob Pittman after her victory against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 27
Waverly-Shell Rock's Madison Hinrichs competes against Spencer's Olivia Huckfelt in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 17
Charles City's Lilly Luft gets the takedown against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 21
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi smiles as she is about to get the pin against Lewis Central's Mahri Manz in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 16
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi gestures to the crowd before her bout against Lewis Central's Mahri Manz in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 14
Charles City's Lilly Luft hugs her mother, Wendy, as she celebrates in the stands with her family after defeating Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday. Standing on the left is Ember Henderson.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 12
Charles City's Lilly Luft warms up before her bout against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 13
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 24
Waverly-Shell Rock's Haidyn Snyder is scored against by Iowa Valley, Marengo's Emma Peach in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 20
Waverly-Shell Rock's Haidyn Snyder competes against Iowa Valley, Marengo's Emma Peach in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 18
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi threatens to tackle her father and coach Alain after her victory against Lewis Central's Mahri Manz in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 22
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi points to the Go-Hawks logo after her victory against Lewis Central's Mahri Manz in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.