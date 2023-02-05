WATERLOO — Budget processes is underway in the city of Waterloo.

The City Council will begin discussing the maximum tax levy Monday. It meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.

A resolution is expected to be passed setting a public hearing for Feb. 20 on the maximum levy rate.

The maximum levy budget estimate establishes the levy rate for the fiscal year ending in June 2024. The rate can be reduced from the maximum estimate but cannot be increased.

The maximum levy budget must be adopted by the council at least 10 days before the March 31 deadline for final budget hearing and adoption. The final budget is expected to be approved March 6.

In other business, the council will consider approving:

A $19,800 contract with Advanced Environmental Inc. of Waterloo for asbestos abatement of properties located at 1804 E. Fourth St., 207 Lafayette St., 208 Sunnyside Ave. and 637 Ankeny St. A public hearing will be held on the abatement services prior to the vote.

A request for proposals to clean and market biogas captured from the city’s wastewater treatment plant and the Tyson Fresh Meats wastewater lagoon. Developers would design, construct, operate, and maintain systems and equipment that would clean the treatment plant digester and lagoon gases to natural gas pipeline-grade standards. It would then be marketed as a renewable natural gas product.

Des Moines law firm Ahlers and Cooney as the city’s representative in developing a 28E agreement with the Waterloo Telecommunications Utility Board for bidding and construction of fiber to the premises and the city’s fiber backbone project.

Before the regular meeting, the council will meet in a work session. At 4:25 p.m., amendments to the sidewalk ordinance will be discussed. At 4:40 p.m., discussion will turn to a proposed youth mental health protection ordinance, which would ban conversion therapy. Conversion therapy attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation from homosexual to heterosexual.

No formal council approval would occur for either item during the work session. The ordinance and the amendments have to be passed in a council meeting to take effect.

