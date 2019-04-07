WATERLOO — Some longstanding neighborhood eyesores may have a date with a wrecking ball this spring.
Waterloo City Council members are expected to hold public hearings Monday and read bids for the demolition of 17 vacant and dilapidated buildings.
Notable targets include a crumbling brick apartment building on the corner of West Ninth Street and Grant Avenue that forced the relocation of a bus stop for student safety and a dilapidated church on the corner of West Second and Wellington streets that brought neighbors to City Hall last year with complaints.
The building at 1100 Grant was acquired by the city in September 2016 and has bricks falling off the top. The former Koinonia Ministries Full Gospel Baptist Church at 800 W. Second St. was also seized by the city in 2016 after the previous owners failed to maintain the 128-year-old building, which was destroyed by nature and vandals.
Remaining demolition candidates are all houses, mostly acquired by the city under court orders, including four adjacent structures from 1420 to 1430 Commercial St. and a home at 536 Dawson St., which was the site of a fatal fire last May.
Other houses slated for demolition include 1131 Bertch St., 614 W. Seventh St., 623 W. Second St., 3126 Franklin St., 706 W. Park Ave., 322 and 326 Crescent Place, 1211 Sycamore St., 328 W. 14th St. and 419 Lane St.
The work is funded with general obligation bonds repaid with property taxes.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers in City Hall. Other business includes:
- The final reading of a site plan for A-Line ALO’s planned 12,800-square-foot hangar southeast of the Waterloo Regional Airport terminal. The first two readings won unanimous approval despite some concerns about how close it would be to the Kingfisher Aviation hangar to the west.
- A $3.64 million contract with Aspro Inc., of Waterloo, to rebuild portions of seven city streets under the local option sales tax program. The city streets will be asphalt as no concrete bids were received.
