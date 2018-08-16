WATERLOO — The clock is ticking for the city to fill the Ward 5 council seat left empty by last week’s resignation of Chris Shimp for personal reasons.
Waterloo City Council members are expected to meet in special session at 11:30 a.m. Friday in City Hall to discuss options laid out in a memorandum from City Clerk Kelley Felchle.
“When a vacancy occurs, council must take steps to fill the position by either appointment or special election,” Felchle said. “Time constraints, cost and process are important with either option.”
The choices are a bit of a puzzle based on state laws related to when elections can be held and candidate filing deadlines.
The most pressing issue involves the city’s ability to hold a vote in conjunction with the Nov. 6 general election, which would save the city the estimated $6,000 cost of holding a separate election and likely would drive up voter turnout.
A majority of the remaining six council members must vote in support of that option by Monday, because the filing deadline for candidates in the general election is Aug. 29.
Should council members delay or instead attempt to fill the vacancy by appointing a replacement, they would lose the option of piggybacking on the general election should they fail.
Council choices available Monday include calling for a special election with the Nov. 6 general election, calling for a stand-alone special election Sept. 25, or passing a resolution to fill the vacancy by appointment.
Should council members wait until after Aug. 31 to call for a special election, the earliest possible election date would be Dec. 11. State law has a four-week blackout period for other elections on either side of a general election.
A special election winner would serve out the remainder of Shimp’s term, which doesn’t expire until the end of 2021. If a majority of the remaining six council members are able to agree on a replacement through appointment, that person would serve until the next municipal election in November 2019.
“Council can determine its own process for identifying potential candidates but has to make an appointment within 60 days after the vacancy occurs,” Felchle said. “The 60-day deadline for appointing a new Ward 5 council member is Oct. 9.”
Residents of Ward 5 could still petition for a special election to fill the vacancy if they disagree with a council’s decision to appoint. That petition would require just 158 signatures of eligible electors.
In the meantime, the council will continue to operate with six voting members. A tie, or 3-3 vote, fails to win approval. The mayor is not allowed under Waterloo’s form of government to cast tie-breaking votes.
This is just the fourth time in the last 28 years Waterloo council members have faced a decision to fill a council vacancy. Two were filled by appointment and two were decided by a special election.
At-large Councilman Bob Brown resigned his seat in 1992, shortly after winning election. The remaining council members voted to appoint Bill Lemke to the position, but residents petitioned for a special election which Lemke ultimately won.
At-large Councilman Frank Mollenhoff died in 1998 and the remaining council members voted to appoint Bill Gronen to replace him. There was no call for a special election and Gronen served out the term.
In 2004, Reggie Schmitt was appointed to replace Ward 1 Councilman Tim Hurley after Hurley was elected to the mayor’s seat.
Council members called for a special election in April 2016 following the resignation of Ward 1 Councilman David Jones. Margaret Klein lost to Tom Powers in that election but reversed the outcome in the 2018 regular municipal election.
