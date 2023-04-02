WATERLOO — Residents will have a chance to speak their mind on the city’s budget Monday.

A public hearing on the 2023-24 fiscal year budget will be held at 5:30 p.m. when the City Council meets in the council chambers at City Hall.

The budget would total $233.55 million, according to city documents, a 8.39% increase from $215.47 million last fiscal year.

The proposed city property tax rate is $19.73 per $1,000 of taxable value. That is a 4% increase, or almost 76 cents higher than fiscal year 2022-23. That tax rate is $18.97.

A series of public hearings will also be held ahead of awarding bids on Waterloo Regional Airport projects.

Two are for airport pavement reconstruction and rehabilitation – one for taxiway alpha east and taxiway echo, with a bid from American Road Maintenance of Arizona in the amount of $543,285. Another reconstruction for taxiway alpha west has a $2.5 million bid from Owen Contracting of Cedar Falls.

A project for improving the airport’s fire station parking area and roadway access has a $166,369 bid from Lodge Construction of Clarksville. The city is also looking to install a vehicle exhaust system in the airport’s fire truck at a cost of $22,104 from Beecher Emission Solution Technologies of New York. A bid of $33,948 could also be awarded to Modern Builders, Inc. of Janesville for a roof repair project to storage hangars one and two.

In other business, the council will:

Hold a public hearing on the potential issuance of at most $9 million in sewer revenue capital loan notes.

Consider approving bids for the demolition and site clearance at 1100 Sycamore St. following a public hearing.

Hold public hearings on requests for the construction of new buildings. One is for a new 50,400 square foot office and warehouse located at the southeast corner of Leversee Road and Hyper Drive. Another is for the construction of a new Starbucks located north of 115 East Ridgeway Ave.

Hear bids for reconstruction projects on Broadway Street and East San Marnan Drive. The engineer’s estimate is between $6 million and $6.5 million.

Hear bids for an asphalt overlay program. The engineer’s estimate is about $3.4 million.

Consider a request by the city to rename a one-mile portion of West San Marnan Drive to Van Miller Way.

Approve a donation agreement with Cedar Valley Catholic Schools to install a basketball court in Miller Park.

Hold the third and final reading of an amendment to the noise variance ordinance.

Hold the second reading of an amendment to the automated traffic enforcement ordinance.