WATERLOO — Residents will have a chance to speak their mind on the city’s budget Monday.
A public hearing on the 2023-24 fiscal year budget will be held at 5:30 p.m. when the City Council meets in the council chambers at City Hall.
The budget would total $233.55 million, according to city documents, a 8.39% increase from $215.47 million last fiscal year.
The proposed city property tax rate is $19.73 per $1,000 of taxable value. That is a 4% increase, or almost 76 cents higher than fiscal year 2022-23. That tax rate is $18.97.
A series of public hearings will also be held ahead of awarding bids on Waterloo Regional Airport projects.
Two are for airport pavement reconstruction and rehabilitation – one for taxiway alpha east and taxiway echo, with a bid from American Road Maintenance of Arizona in the amount of $543,285. Another reconstruction for taxiway alpha west has a $2.5 million bid from Owen Contracting of Cedar Falls.
A project for improving the airport’s fire station parking area and roadway access has a $166,369 bid from Lodge Construction of Clarksville. The city is also looking to install a vehicle exhaust system in the airport’s fire truck at a cost of $22,104 from Beecher Emission Solution Technologies of New York. A bid of $33,948 could also be awarded to Modern Builders, Inc. of Janesville for a roof repair project to storage hangars one and two.
In other business, the council will:
- Hold a public hearing on the potential issuance of at most $9 million in sewer revenue capital loan notes.
- Consider approving bids for the demolition and site clearance at 1100 Sycamore St. following a public hearing.
- Hold public hearings on requests for the construction of new buildings. One is for a new 50,400 square foot office and warehouse located at the southeast corner of Leversee Road and Hyper Drive. Another is for the construction of a new Starbucks located north of 115 East Ridgeway Ave.
- Hear bids for reconstruction projects on Broadway Street and East San Marnan Drive. The engineer’s estimate is between $6 million and $6.5 million.
- Hear bids for an asphalt overlay program. The engineer’s estimate is about $3.4 million.
- Consider a request by the city to rename a one-mile portion of West San Marnan Drive to Van Miller Way.
- Approve a donation agreement with Cedar Valley Catholic Schools to install a basketball court in Miller Park.
- Hold the third and final reading of an amendment to the noise variance ordinance.
- Hold the second reading of an amendment to the automated traffic enforcement ordinance.