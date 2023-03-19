WATERLOO — The City Council is taking the next step Monday to solidify its spending plan for the coming fiscal year.

A work session to discuss the 2024 budget, which goes into effect July 1, will happen at 3:50 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

At its 5:30 p.m. regular session, the council could authorize the issuance of $6.8 million in general obligation bonds and levy a tax to pay for them.

There is one $4.7 million bond for essential corporate purchases and three general corporate bonds for $700,000 each. What the money will be used for wasn’t specified, as a capital improvements plan hasn’t been made public yet.

For the $4.7 million bond, council documents listed potential projects as the improvement of traffic control devices, acquisition of vehicles for the police or fire department, the rehabilitation of parks or the acquisition and demolition of dangerous buildings.

The three $700,000 bonds are set to go toward security equipment for city buildings; improvements to downtown parking ramps; improvements to the library; updates to Young Arena, the golf course and SportsPlex; and improvements to City Hall and other city buildings.

Two components of the Gates Park transformation project will come before the council, as well.

The $420,490 purchase of an all-inclusive playground set from Midwest Playscapes of Savage, Minnesota, will be considered. Funding for the playset has already been secured with a $500,000 donation from the Pauline R. Barrett Foundation.

Councilmembers could also approve the $248,196 purchase of splash pad equipment from Waterplay Solutions Corporation, of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada.

The council will also consider:

A site-plan amendment for the construction of a one-story, 23-stall parking garage at 1117 Maxhelen Blvd., requested by South Hills Senior Living, LLC.

A professional service agreement with AECOM for an inspection of the grandstand at Riverfront Stadium.

A community garden agreement with the University of Northern Iowa Center for Energy and Environmental Education to use a designated part of Highland Park as a community garden for growing vegetables.

