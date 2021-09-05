Waterloo council to consider removing old griffin patch by Sept. 30

WATERLOO — A council member’s promised resolution placing a deadline on removing the retired griffin patch from police clothing is on Tuesday night’s council agenda.

Councilor Pat Morrissey, along with councilors Sharon Juon and Jerome Amos, submitted two resolutions related to the patch for Tuesday’s meeting, moved from Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.

The first orders “the old griffin design to be completely removed from any and all Waterloo Police departmental properties by Sept. 30, 2021, with the exception of weapons/revolvers,” which will be phased out over a longer period of time, according to the resolution.

The other resolution orders that the same three council members will personally drive the new police department patches from contractor Hallmark Emblems to Carpenters Uniforms, which is scheduled to do the replacement work, “however many trips it may take, at no cost to the city of Waterloo.”

