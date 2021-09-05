Waterloo council to consider removing old griffin patch by Sept. 30

WATERLOO — A council member’s promised resolution placing a deadline on removing the retired griffin patch from police clothing is on Tuesday night’s council agenda.
Councilor Pat Morrissey, along with councilors Sharon Juon and Jerome Amos, submitted two resolutions related to the patch for Tuesday’s meeting, moved from Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
The first orders “the old griffin design to be completely removed from any and all Waterloo Police departmental properties by Sept. 30, 2021, with the exception of weapons/revolvers,” which will be phased out over a longer period of time, according to the resolution.
The other resolution orders that the same three council members will personally drive the new police department patches from contractor Hallmark Emblems to Carpenters Uniforms, which is scheduled to do the replacement work, “however many trips it may take, at no cost to the city of Waterloo.”
Morrissey gave warning at the last council meeting in mid-August that he would bring both resolutions, accusing “persons inside the police department” of “dragging this out” and “stonewalling” when it came to removing the old logo from uniforms, polo shirts, vehicles and other items.
The logo, a red griffin adopted in the 1960s, was officially retired by the City Council more than a year ago at the request of several citizens who claimed it resembles a red KKK dragon. The Waterloo Police Protective Association suggested the new logo, simply the name of the department in red on a yellow background, in April.
The council also will consider approving Cardinal Construction’s request to move the final completion date of the convention center renovation from Oct. 29 to Jan. 7, “due to long lead times of materials,” according to Noel Anderson, community planning and development director.
The construction company also is requesting to move the center’s “substantial completion date” from Oct. 15 to Dec. 23.