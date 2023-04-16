WATERLOO — The City Council will consider Monday rejecting a costlier-than-expected road reconstruction bid, the only one that was received for the project.

The work involves Broadway Street and East San Marnan Drive, although where exactly is not specified in meeting documents. Aspro, Inc. of Waterloo placed a $7.43 million bid and engineers are recommending the board deny the company the project. The council meet at its 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 715 Mulberry St.

The base project plus an alternate was expected to cost between $6.05 and $6.53 million depending on the alternate chosen.

The council would now consider approving new plans and specifications for a reconstruction project involving just East San Marnan Drive. Bids would be opened May 11, and a public hearing would be held May 15.

In other business, the council will consider:

Approving a request by Parks Property Management, LLC, on behalf of Pella Windows and Doors, to construct a new 31,165 square foot commercial building in the Business Park District in Tower Park on 5.08 acres south of 4041 Hurst Dr.

Conveying municipal land to Baltimore Fields, LLC, east of 1003 Vermont St. and west of Byron Avenue, for 18 future single-family dwellings and approving a development agreement with $5,000 city infill incentive grants gifted upon the completion of each dwelling.

Setting a May 1 public hearing for the conveyance of city-owned property east of 115 Warp Drive to DMJ Development, LLC, in the Waterloo Air and Rail Park, the open farmland land west of the airport. The developer is eligible for a rebate schedule with plans to construct a 14,000-square-foot trucking terminal and an additional expansion of the facility by at least 21,000 square feet.

Adopting an ordinance on its third reading to amend code for automated traffic enforcement as it pertains to paying fines by the due date.







Other meetings

The council convenes at 5:10 p.m. for finance committee meeting. Business includes authorizations for proposed expenditures more than $2,500, as well as budget amendments for fiscal year 2023 requested by the police department.

During a work session at 3:40 p.m., the council will discuss solar group purchasing, fiscal year 2022 audited statements, and the Honeywell Smart City Initiative.

The council will convene at 4 p.m. Tuesday for a special session to consider selling $6 million in general obligation bonds. Meeting documents did not specify for what the debt would be used to finance.

