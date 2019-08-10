WATERLOO -- Main Street Waterloo has asked the city to close a busy downtown street on several Saturdays to create an outdoor pedestrian mall and beer garden.
City Council members are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Monday to consider closing West Fourth Street between Washington and Jefferson streets from noon to 2 a.m. for Saturdays remaining in August and September.
"Many of the summer, outdoor activities in downtown Waterloo take place on the east side of the river," Main Street Waterloo Executive Director Jessica Rucker said in a request letter. "We have been looking for something unique we can do to bring people to downtown and enjoy the variety of life at night we have to offer."
The block is home to multiple nightclubs, including The Broken Record, Behar Bar, Kings and Queens Club, Karma Bar and Saloon Social Club.
"With several life-at-night businesses and a couple of new ones on that block, we feel this will be a great way to draw people to downtown and show that it is a safe and inviting place where people want to live, work and play," Rucker added.
Main Street is asking the city to supply the barricades, picnic tables and street-sweeping services for the beer garden along with a noise ordinance variance.
But the Waterloo Police Department has recommended denying the request due to the extensive length of time the block would be closed and the 2 a.m. ending time. It has suggested closing the street later in the afternoon and ending by 11 p.m.
Other scheduled council business this week includes:
- Accepting a grant agreement from the Revitalize Iowa's Sound Economy program to help improve Newell Street for a proposed Con-Trol warehouse operation in the Northeast Industrial Site. The $468,750 grant would require an equal match of city funds, which would be provided through the tax-increment financing district.
- A 4:20 p.m. work session to discuss the future of the city's recycling program.
