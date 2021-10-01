Waterloo council to consider 2030 plan, Greyhound Drive parking, ice rate increase

WATERLOO — The City Council will officially go on record supporting or opposing the city’s vision plan for the next decade Monday.

Mayor Quentin Hart submitted his Waterloo Vision 2030 plan, which features “eight big accomplishments in eight years,” on the City Council agenda for Monday.

The plan, put together by de Novo Marketing, is likely to include trying to lure a Topgolf-like entertainment facility to the Crossroads Center area, which council members were previously split on at a planning session unveiling the ideas in August.

The proposal includes broader plans that encompass equity, sustainability and economic development, according to de Novo. That includes more youth sports facilities to attract statewide youth tournaments, investing in housing and promoting the city’s successes with better communication.

“Audacious? Maybe. Doable? Yes,” the overview document reads. “It will take work, resources and patience. But the end result is a community that is connected, proud, succeeding, elevating its youth, celebrating diversity and leading the way across the state and nation.”

In other business, the council will consider:

Whether to approve a ban on parking on Greyhound Drive because of semi parking due to overflow from the nearby Love’s Travel Stop.

The ordinance to ban parking passed a first reading at the last meeting, but council members wanted to wait on the second and third readings in order to gather more public input, particularly from Love’s.

Increasing the rates for using Young Arena’s ice rink by $15 per hour for the next two years.

The contracted ice rate would rise from $175 to $190 per hour, and the non-contracted rate would rise from $185 to $200 per hour, beginning this month through Sept. 30 of 2023 under the proposal, which was approved by the Leisure Services Commission in September.

The ice rate increase would be in line with or lower than other rinks in the area, according to Mark Gallagher, recreation superintendent. He noted the rate had not increased in the last three seasons.

Whether to approve a quarter of a million dollars to furnish and install a catwalk through the existing Waterloo Convention Center roof.

The project would add 24 weeks to the convention center reconstruction timeline, according to Cardinal Construction, and would add $249,311 to the cost.

Cardinal is also asking for three other change orders at Monday’s meeting.

Whether to add pregnancy loss, such as stillbirth and miscarriage, to its bereavement policy for city employees.

Councilor Jonathan Grieder will bring the policy up for consideration at the council’s work session prior to the regular meeting, asking the human resources department to add it “at an appropriate time.”

“(By) promoting and leading by example, the City of Waterloo can raise awareness on this issue and help employees in their time of grief and need,” Grieder wrote in the resolution.

Accepting grant money from the Governor’s Office of Drug Control to pay for overtime costs associated with combating heroin and methamphetamine-related crimes in the area.

The grants are $7,000 “to assist in mid- and high-level heroin investigations,” and $28,000 to assist in similar levels of meth-related criminal investigations.

The money will go toward the Tri-County Drug Task Force’s overtime costs, according to Waterloo Police Capt. Matt McGeough.

City Council members and the WPD have previously noted the police department was taking on unsustainable amounts of overtime, at least partially due to staffing and retention issues, as well as large events like RAGBRAI and Iowa Irish Fest.

