Waterloo council to address 2023 shelter fees and golf rates at Monday meeting

WATERLOO — Price increases may be coming to those utilizing the city’s parks.

Fee changes for shelters and golf courses will be discussed Monday by the City Council. The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers.

Currently, shelters are reserved for $15 for a half-day and $30 for a full day.

Now, for the three major shelters – Hope Martin, Exchange and Cedar Vista – it would be $120 for a reservation. Nine other shelters would be $60 for a reservation. These include those at Byrnes (three shelters), Furgerson-Fields, Gates, Lafayette, Maywood, Springview and Sullivan parks. There would be no half-day rentals.

Leisure Services officials said the half-day option is being eliminated due to the difficulty of keeping shelters clean between rentals. They also recommend adding a cleanup fee for rental parties that leave excessive trash in and around shelters in the amount of the rental rate. Shelter reservation hours would change from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Leisure Services is also looking at increasing its 2023 golf rates.

The proposed discount for adults is $25 for cash and $26 for credit or debit. Adult season tickets could also go up to $900 for cash and $935.91 for credit or debit. There is a 3.99% card fee for every transaction.

The council will also decide whether to designate 1.49 acres of former school property located within Sulentic Park as park land so that the site could not be used for any residential development.

In other business, the council will consider:

A snow removal contract for abandoned lots owned by the city. The city estimated $30 per removal and the contract recommended is for $28.48 from B&B Lawn Care, Inc. of Waterloo. A public hearing will be held prior to the council’s vote.

The sale and conveyance of 1.37 acres of city-owned property next to 2122 West Ridgeway Ave., or the Kwik Star fuel blending facility, to Kwik Trip, Inc. in the amount of $50,000. The vote will come after a public hearing.

Approving the completion of work done on several projects. Improvements to Taxiway Bravo at the Waterloo Regional Airport were finished at a cost of $4.5 million. The Park Avenue Bicycle Signal Project was completed at a cost of $136,272 and the fiscal year 2022 sidewalk repair program for zone two was completed at a cost of $259,537.

Appointing Joe Leibold as police chief. He has been interim chief since Joel Fitzgerald resigned in August and previously served as assistant chief.

Approving a redemption fee of $55.62 for pet owner’s who redeem their animals from Cedar Bend Humane Society and adjusting the fee to $57.30 in 2025.

Approving a bid award to WRH Inc. of South Amana for $3.6 million for the fiscal year 2023 sanitary sewer gatewell repairs Phase II project.