WATERLOO — The city is looking to postpone enforcement of its new fair chance hiring ordinance for nine months.
Waterloo City Council members held a work session Monday to discuss several changes in the controversial “ban the box” measure adopted last week.
Those ordinance tweaks included delaying implementation until July 1; better definitions on businesses covered by the requirements; enforcement steps and penalties for violations; and several other changes.
The later start date “is just to allow an abundance of time for employers to become educated,” said Chris Wendland, of the city’s legal department.
Council members voted 4-2 last week to adopt the ordinance, which prevents the city and private employers for asking about criminal histories on job applications.
Private firms with 15 or more workers would also be barred from asking about criminal records or conducting background checks until after they’ve made a conditional offer of employment to an applicant. Companies could rescind job offers if a background check revealed a legitimate reason a person should be disqualified from a position.
The Human Rights Commission is planning to host training sessions for business owners and hiring managers, and information will be going out to local employers.
“It should be pretty simple for an employer to adopt policies not to step over the line here,” Wendland said. “Get it off your employment application. Get it off your list of interview questions. School your hiring staff or whoever it is not to talk about certain things until you’ve gotten to a particular point in the process.”
The proposed changes also define an enforcement process, which calls for the Human Rights Commission to investigate complaints but only allow a citation to be issued if the city attorney finds it would hold up in court.
A $750 fine would be levied for a first offense with the money going to the complaining party. The proposed changes would also prevent the city’s ordinance from being used as the basis for a jilted job applicant to sue an employer.
Council members are expected to vote on the ordinance amendments next week.
Meanwhile, heated debated from last week spilled over into the start of this week’s council meeting.
Councilman Bruce Jacobs read a letter from the Iowa Association of Business and Industry questioning the ordinance’s legality and saying it will hurt Waterloo’s efforts to attract new employers.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein said the city was “racing to a lawsuit” by approving the measure.
Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. fired back at what he called a number of misconceptions about the ordinance, designed to give those with criminal pasts a second chance at being productive citizens.
“It will do nothing but benefit this community that we live in,” Amos said.
