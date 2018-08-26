WATERLOO — The cost of leasing ice time at Young Arena would increase under a proposal under consideration by the Waterloo City Council.
Council members are expected to vote at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall on a recommendation from the Waterloo Leisure Services Commission to raise the rates charged to hockey clubs, skating groups and other group users for the first time in four years.
The recommendation would boost the hourly rate for ice time starting Oct. 1 from $160.50 to $175 for contracted ice groups, which include groups renting 20 hours per year or more. The non-contracted rate would grow from $170.50 to $185 per hour.
The proposed rates do not include the public skating rates or the Waterloo Black Hawks, which are covered under a separate contract. The increases do include the Waterloo Youth Hockey Association, Cedar Valley Figure Skating Club and Warrior High School hockey team.
Leisure Services staff said the rate hike is necessary to offset operating cost increases at the city-owned ice arena, adding the rates are still lower than those charged and similar Iowa facilities.
Other scheduled council business includes:
- A new five-year contract for Pepsi to continue exclusively supplying soft drinks, sports drinks and bottled water at Leisure Services locations, including Young Arena, the swimming pools, baseball and softball complexes and Cedar Valley SportsPlex. Pepsi outbid Coca-Cola for the contract.
- A preliminary plat for Cedar Valley Crossing, a planned 10-lot commercial subdivision located at the south end of Marnie Drive near the intersection of U.S. Highways 20 and 63.
