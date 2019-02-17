WATERLOO — Fireworks rules and the expanded use of automated traffic cameras are up for debate this week.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to approve the final reading of an ordinance lifting a ban on the use of consumer fireworks and letting residents shoot them off from July 3-5.
Also up for consideration at the 5:30 p.m. meeting in City Hall is an unrelated request from Police Chief Dan Trelka to allow the traffic cameras set up to catch motorists running red traffic signals to also issue speeding citations.
Council members have voted 4-3 to approve the first two readings of the ordinance which would allow fireworks use between noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on both July 3 and July 5 each year.
State law allows a 38-day window in June and July and another winter period in December through the New Year’s Eve celebration, but cities are allowed to adopt shorter periods or ban fireworks use entirely in their jurisdictions.
Waterloo allowed a five-day fireworks window in 2017 but banned them later that year after residents complained about excessive noise and litter.
The final reading of an ordinance putting tougher restrictions on the location of fireworks retailers and temporary sales stands is also up for its final approval.
Meanwhile, council members will consider the first reading of an ordinance changing elements of the city’s automated traffic enforcement program, which currently includes red light cameras at 13 intersections, a Jeep affixed with speed cameras and handheld speed cameras used by police officers.
After a police officer reviews the images and video from the cameras, a citation is mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.
Trelka said the red light cameras also measure speed but can’t issue citations under the current ordinance. He wants the ordinance change to allow those cameras to issue speeding citations.
