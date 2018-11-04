WATERLOO — A new orthopedic clinic planned at the former Logan Middle School site could receive property tax breaks.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to approve a development agreement with GBG LLC, a company headed by local orthopedic surgeon Dr. Thomas Gorsche, for a new 10,000-square-foot medical building on the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 63 and West Louise Street.
GBG would receive 85 percent tax rebates for three years followed by four years of 80 percent tax rebates for the $1.5 million building.
Waterloo Community Schools is selling the 2.5-acre parcel for $250,000. The property is north of George Washington Carver Academy, which replaced Logan Middle School when it opened in 2009.
The Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Oct. 2 to recommend rezoning the site for the clinic, which includes room for a future expansion of up to 10,000 square feet.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday on the second floor of City Hall and also includes the following agenda items:
- The second of three required readings of an ordinance raising sewer rates by 5 percent Jan. 1 and by another 5 percent on July 1, 2019, to pay for improvements to the city’s sanitary sewer collection system and waste water treatment plant.
- A $37,500 contract with Stanley Consultants Inc. to study a storm water detention basin in the Upton area and an $8,500 contract with AECOM related to drainage improvements in the Sunnyside area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.