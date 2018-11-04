Try 1 month for 99¢
Logan Medical View

This rendering shows a proposed orthopedic medical office building on the former Logan Middle School site at U.S. Highway 63 and Louise Street in Waterloo.

 Demmer Architecture

WATERLOO — A new orthopedic clinic planned at the former Logan Middle School site could receive property tax breaks.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to approve a development agreement with GBG LLC, a company headed by local orthopedic surgeon Dr. Thomas Gorsche, for a new 10,000-square-foot medical building on the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 63 and West Louise Street.

GBG would receive 85 percent tax rebates for three years followed by four years of 80 percent tax rebates for the $1.5 million building.

Waterloo Community Schools is selling the 2.5-acre parcel for $250,000. The property is north of George Washington Carver Academy, which replaced Logan Middle School when it opened in 2009.

The Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Oct. 2 to recommend rezoning the site for the clinic, which includes room for a future expansion of up to 10,000 square feet.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday on the second floor of City Hall and also includes the following agenda items:

  • The second of three required readings of an ordinance raising sewer rates by 5 percent Jan. 1 and by another 5 percent on July 1, 2019, to pay for improvements to the city’s sanitary sewer collection system and waste water treatment plant.
  • A $37,500 contract with Stanley Consultants Inc. to study a storm water detention basin in the Upton area and an $8,500 contract with AECOM related to drainage improvements in the Sunnyside area.

