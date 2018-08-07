WATERLOO — A plan for Waterloo Fire Rescue to bill insurance companies for its emergency response costs has gone up in flames.
City Council members voted 5-2 Monday to reject a proposal to seek payments for the city’s manpower and equipment costs when responding to car accidents, fires and other emergency calls.
“It’s just not politically acceptable right now,” said Councilman Bruce Jacobs, who was joined by Sharon Juon, Steve Schmitt, Jerome Amos Jr. and Margaret Klein in rejecting the measure.
“I thought it was a good source of revenue to reduce our budget for public safety,” Jacobs said. “But after talking to many people in my ward, not one person was in favor of it.”
Councilmen Pat Morrissey and Chris Shimp had supported the proposed contract with Fire Recovery USA, which would have administered the program that went after insurance settlements from responsible parties.
The plan would not have billed victims directly and would not have sought payment when insurance didn’t cover the fees.
Jacobs and Juon both applauded Fire Chief Pat Treloar for looking at the fees, noting council members asked departments to look for creative revenue sources when the council cut their budgets this year.
“This is exactly what chief Treloar did and I commend him for that,” Juon said. “We can’t have it both ways. We can’t reduce people’s taxes but expect the services to stay the same or even increase.”
Several residents voiced objections to the proposal before the vote, noting they already pay taxes for public safety services.
“What this council is proposing amounts to double dipping as far as I’m concerned,” said resident Marcia Buttgen. “If you go ahead with this, the insurance company is going to turn around and raise our rates to cover this.”
Resident Todd Obadal called it a “backdoor, off-the-book tax” designed to make the property tax rate look lower without actually reducing costs.
Treloar said more than 900 cities in more than 40 states utilize fire recovery fees. He said insurance experts have told him about 50 percent of insurance policies have some level of coverage for fire rescue response.
“The other side of the issue is: You’re already paying for that coverage in your insurance, why aren’t we going after it?” Treloar said.
“I thought we had support to pass the initiative but I was wrong,” he added. “I respect the decision of the council.”
