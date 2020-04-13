Waterloo council sinks planned Dollar General store

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Heavy neighborhood opposition derailed plans for a new Dollar General store in southeast Waterloo.

City Council members voted 6-1 Monday to reject a request from the discount retailer to rezone about three acres of farm ground to build a new 9,100-square-foot store near the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Dysart and Shaulis roads.

Council members said they received an influx of phone calls and emails opposing the project, which they had supported by a 4-3 vote a week earlier.

“This is in my ward,” said Councilman Jonathan Grieder. “I’ve heard a lot from my constituents. It’s clear that they do not want this, that this is not good for the neighborhood.”

While the city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission had endorsed the zoning change last month, council members said residents in Cedar Terrace, Timothy Ridge, Summerland Park and other surrounding residential areas were not aware of that hearing.

“A lot of the people we’re hearing from were not notified about this prior to the planning and zoning’s action,” said Councilwoman Sharon Juon.