WATERLOO — The city could collect up to 13.69% more in total property taxes, or an increase of nearly $5.1 million, in the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The City Council on Monday set the date of a public hearing for the maximum levy rate for Feb. 20.

A city document shows the maximum tax levy for fiscal year 2024 could be $42,260,443, which would be an increase of $5,091,360 over last year’s tax askings.

That would be a maximum property tax rate of $17.81 per $1,000 of taxable value. That is up about $2.26 per $1,000 over last year.

Explanations in the document for significant increases include $1.2 million more in personnel costs plus $1.2 million in commodities and contractual costs. There are also smaller increases in revenue and less use of the general fund balance.

This is not the official budgeted amount. However, publishing the maximum levy is a step the state requires before the council approves a budget by March 31.

The council also approved a number of requests for tax exemptions on properties located in the City Limits Urban Revitalization Area.

CLURA is a plan to permit tax abatement for qualified real estate improvement in designated areas in order to encourage new construction.

These include a number of single-family homes on Partridge Lane, ranging in value from $449,999 to $490,423; a single-family home on Sunbird Court valued at $434,999; a single-family home on Kestrel Circle valued at $475,000; a duplex on Fletcher Avenue valued at $386,000; four duplexes on Lincolnshire Road, ranging in value from $288,000 to $299,999; and a duplex on Grindstone Circle valued at $179,000.

They also approved tax exemptions for properties planning to remodel, including a $1.4 million addition and renovation on Falls Avenue and renovations to apartment complexes on West Park Avenue for $780,000.

Before the council meeting at a work session, City Engineer Jamie Knutson discussed changes to the sidewalk ordinance. He discussed moving from a 9% interest rate to 4%, saying the city is “trying to help our citizens and not overcharge them.”

He also spoke about increasing the bond amount for construction contracts from $15,000 to $20,000. The reason for this, he said, is as the city begins to install a fiber network the cost of repairs for any accidental damage to the infrastructure would be covered by the insurance bond.

The updates to the sidewalk ordinance will be come before the council on Feb. 20.

