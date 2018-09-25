Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — A police officer has lost his bid for an exception to the city’s residency requirement for emergency personnel.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to reject a request from officer Alex Bovy for relief from a policy requiring him to live within a 10-mile radius of City Hall.

Bovy said in his request letter he wanted to live within 20 miles of City Hall to be near a family business he operates with his father and brother. He also said his job arresting people for drug and gun crimes has made him a target of threats.

“These crimes can carry harsh punishments and causes these individuals to lash out towards me and make threats towards myself and my family,” Bovy said. “I have frequently received threats regarding myself, and my family has also received threats of harm and death.”

But council members were not swayed by his request.

“The reason for the 10-mile radius … is so we do have our essential services being able to respond to emergencies in a timely fashion,” said Councilwoman Sharon Juon.

“Unfortunately by the very nature of the position they’re going to get threats,” she added. “If every police officer that’s threatened wanted to move outside of that 10-mile (radius) I’m not sure we’d have anyone living inside the 10 miles.”

Councilman Pat Morrissey characterized the residency area as a 20-mile diameter rather than a 10-mile radius — that is effectively the same thing — and believed Bovy could find a safe, confidential home there.

“A discussion like this to me is not creating a positive image for Waterloo,” he added.

A policy adopted in 1981 required “critical” emergency response personnel to live with a 30-minute drive of the city. That was changed to a 20-mile radius in 2003. The current policy was adopted in 2006, but applied only to employees hired after that date.

The policy covers all sworn police officers and firefighters, engineering and sanitation staff involved in flood control, street department personnel, forestry workers, airport maintenance workers, many sewer maintenance and treatment plant employees, all traffic operations staff, parking maintenance, building maintenance and information technology workers, along with several other positions.

Iowa law prevents cities from requiring their civil service employees to live in the town where they work. But it does allow city councils to set “reasonable” residency requirements for employees who must respond quickly in emergency situations.

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

