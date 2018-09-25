WATERLOO — A police officer has lost his bid for an exception to the city’s residency requirement for emergency personnel.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to reject a request from officer Alex Bovy for relief from a policy requiring him to live within a 10-mile radius of City Hall.
Bovy said in his request letter he wanted to live within 20 miles of City Hall to be near a family business he operates with his father and brother. He also said his job arresting people for drug and gun crimes has made him a target of threats.
“These crimes can carry harsh punishments and causes these individuals to lash out towards me and make threats towards myself and my family,” Bovy said. “I have frequently received threats regarding myself, and my family has also received threats of harm and death.”
But council members were not swayed by his request.
“The reason for the 10-mile radius … is so we do have our essential services being able to respond to emergencies in a timely fashion,” said Councilwoman Sharon Juon.
“Unfortunately by the very nature of the position they’re going to get threats,” she added. “If every police officer that’s threatened wanted to move outside of that 10-mile (radius) I’m not sure we’d have anyone living inside the 10 miles.”
Councilman Pat Morrissey characterized the residency area as a 20-mile diameter rather than a 10-mile radius — that is effectively the same thing — and believed Bovy could find a safe, confidential home there.
“A discussion like this to me is not creating a positive image for Waterloo,” he added.
A policy adopted in 1981 required “critical” emergency response personnel to live with a 30-minute drive of the city. That was changed to a 20-mile radius in 2003. The current policy was adopted in 2006, but applied only to employees hired after that date.
The policy covers all sworn police officers and firefighters, engineering and sanitation staff involved in flood control, street department personnel, forestry workers, airport maintenance workers, many sewer maintenance and treatment plant employees, all traffic operations staff, parking maintenance, building maintenance and information technology workers, along with several other positions.
Iowa law prevents cities from requiring their civil service employees to live in the town where they work. But it does allow city councils to set “reasonable” residency requirements for employees who must respond quickly in emergency situations.
"Councilman Pat Morrissey characterized the residency area as a 20-mile diameter rather than a 10-mile radius — that is effectively the same thing" Umm... no. It is EXACTLY the same thing.
Pretty sad when even a city's police force doesn't feel safe living in town.
That tells you something right there, even the police don't want to live in Waterloo.
Why not? Crime rates continuer to fall each year.
Crime rate is lower, things couldn't be better!
The City of Waterloo’s residency policy has been a hot topic issue for years. When it was first established it stated critical employees needed to live with-in a 30-minute drive time. At the time it was a reasonable request but throughout the years it was whittled down to 20 miles and finally a 10-mile radius. The state law outlines the residency requirement be from the corporate city limits. The City of Waterloo requires their employees to live within 10 miles of City Hall. If one calculated the mileage from city hall to our city limits the area critical employees can live outside the city is greatly reduced. Because of these restrictions the city has had problems getting enough qualified candidates to even apply for positions in the city. Case in point the last certified police department hiring list. Fewer than 30 applied after the physical agility test 20 people advanced and only 12 showed up for interviews. In past years 100+ candidates would have taken the test. By requiring people to live with-in or close to the city limits and God forbid a major disaster strikes how many of these employees would not be affected by the event and able to respond. When you put all your eggs in one basket and the basket gets dropped you have a big mess. It’s time to take a closer look at the residency requirement and go back to the original 30-minute response time.
“A discussion like this to me is not creating a positive image for Waterloo,” he added. What is Waterloo up to this year, 8 homicides? Waterloo is a crime ridden dump in an otherwise great state. I certainty don't blame any officer for wanting to live a bit further away. They, more than any other group in the city, know and deal with the worst on a daily basis. Seeing and possibly dealing with those same people when they deal with while they get gas, groceries, or go eat out isn't going to improve their quality of life any.
As usual, the council just wants to have some control over somebody or something to feel important. I do enjoy the flapping of gums and the foolish blathering on about topics they have little knowledge over. It makes for some oddly entertaining TV. I do feel bad about the residents of Waterloo and their employees, though. If Dman123 is accurate about the amount of police applicants this last year vs previous, the council can only look at that poor showing and blame themselves. If Waterloo is the best paying agency police department (for apparent good reason!) in the area, why can't they find the numbers they used to? Look no further than the WCF Courier and the constant articles about the councils poor decisions and personal attacks (and apparent threats) against each other. A hostile work environment for all Waterloo employees.
