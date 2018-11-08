Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — Council members are continuing to debate concerns over the number of mechanics available to maintain the city of Waterloo’s vehicle fleet.

The issue, which led to pointed arguments earlier this year, resurfaced Monday when the Leisure Services Department sought approval from the council’s finance committee to have a truck repaired by a private company.

Leisure Services Director Paul Huting received permission to have Don’s Truck Sales, in Fairbank, fix the Ford F450 dump truck for an estimated $3,900.

“This unit has been at (the city’s) Central Garage for many weeks,” Huting said in his request. “They do not have the time or staff to make the repairs.”

Interim Public Works Director Sandie Greco said the department is “short mechanics right now,” noting a mechanic recently died while the council voted against a request to hire a new mechanic this year.

Greco said the cost for the Central Garage to repair the Leisure Services truck, including parts and labor, would have been $1,500 cheaper had staff been available.

City Council members voted 4-3 last February to reject appointing a mechanic after he already was offered the job by a previous council.

Council members Margaret Klein and Chris Shimp, who were just seated in January, joined holdover council members Steve Schmitt and Bruce Jacobs to turn it down. Council members Sharon Juon, Pat Morrissey and Jerome Amos Jr. voted to honor the hiring offer.

The position was debated again but excluded when the current budget was adopted in March.

Juon said the outside repair bill is a consequence of those actions.

“While that’s a small amount differential in this case between sending it out and doing it in-house, it’s something that I’m told we’re going to have more and more of because of the situation,” Juon said. “I’m afraid … we’re going to be having increased expenditures because we did cut the budget for this position.”

Jacobs suggested the $1,500 difference was being overplayed.

“The position of mechanic was 50-some thousand dollars,” he said. “So we’ve got to keep things in perspective.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
2
1

Tags

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

Load comments