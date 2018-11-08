WATERLOO — Council members are continuing to debate concerns over the number of mechanics available to maintain the city of Waterloo’s vehicle fleet.
The issue, which led to pointed arguments earlier this year, resurfaced Monday when the Leisure Services Department sought approval from the council’s finance committee to have a truck repaired by a private company.
Leisure Services Director Paul Huting received permission to have Don’s Truck Sales, in Fairbank, fix the Ford F450 dump truck for an estimated $3,900.
“This unit has been at (the city’s) Central Garage for many weeks,” Huting said in his request. “They do not have the time or staff to make the repairs.”
Interim Public Works Director Sandie Greco said the department is “short mechanics right now,” noting a mechanic recently died while the council voted against a request to hire a new mechanic this year.
Greco said the cost for the Central Garage to repair the Leisure Services truck, including parts and labor, would have been $1,500 cheaper had staff been available.
City Council members voted 4-3 last February to reject appointing a mechanic after he already was offered the job by a previous council.
Council members Margaret Klein and Chris Shimp, who were just seated in January, joined holdover council members Steve Schmitt and Bruce Jacobs to turn it down. Council members Sharon Juon, Pat Morrissey and Jerome Amos Jr. voted to honor the hiring offer.
The position was debated again but excluded when the current budget was adopted in March.
Juon said the outside repair bill is a consequence of those actions.
“While that’s a small amount differential in this case between sending it out and doing it in-house, it’s something that I’m told we’re going to have more and more of because of the situation,” Juon said. “I’m afraid … we’re going to be having increased expenditures because we did cut the budget for this position.”
Jacobs suggested the $1,500 difference was being overplayed.
“The position of mechanic was 50-some thousand dollars,” he said. “So we’ve got to keep things in perspective.”
Let’s look back when the City of Waterloo hired a mechanic that who’s position was budgeted for and was set to start the Tuesday after the Monday council meeting. The council as a formality approves his appointment from the civil service list. Then Ms. Klein steps in feeling hurt she didn’t have a say in the matter since she wasn’t on the council when the position was approved by the council and budgeted. A young man who was starting the next day and had left his previous employment had the rug pulled out from under him and his family and left his family with no source of income. Did this bother the “Fab Four” at the time? I guess not because they voted it down and in doing so removed him from the civil service list for future employment.
Now fast forward to today and look where we are, Councilman Jacobs has been a proponent of outsourcing for the time he’s been on the council and here is a perfect example of why it isn’t cost effective. The proof is in the numbers. Councilman Schmitt thinks we need to run government more as a business and we all know how successful he has been at doing it himself. The “Fab Four” minus one now put us in this position and city departments are paying the price.
Let’s hope when making future council decisions we look past the ends of our noses and see that there are consequences for every action and decision this council makes now and for years to come.
