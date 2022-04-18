Waterloo council postpones vote on raise for police chief

WATERLOO -- The City Council voted 5-2 Monday night to delay a vote on a new, four-year employment agreement for Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald Sr.

The council put off action pending a meeting to discuss details of the contract with Mayor Quentin Hart, who was not at Monday's session.

If signed, the agreement would give Fitzgerald an annual base salary of $165,000.

The measure was the last item on the agenda and was met with concern by members of the public attending the meeting. Among them was former City Council candidate Dawn Henry, who argued that there was not enough time from when the item was made public to the time of the vote for the public to respond.

“It’s a big change for a lot of people. It caught people off guard," Henry said. "But you just sliced through. ... It should’ve been out there last month or the month before, or whenever you knew these types of budget items were going to happen.”

Following Henry's comment, Councilor Jonathan Grieder said the item had been added to the agenda Friday, but altered Monday, and that he had not received the final contract until 11:41 a.m. He then proposed postponing the vote.

“I have the utmost confidence in Dr. Fitzgerald as our police chief, but I want to know where these numbers came from. I would like to know why we’re moving our police chief as the ninth largest city to just behind Des Moines, which is the largest city," Grieder said. "I just want to know through what process ... this is happening.”

Councilors Ray Feuss and Jerome Amos Jr. cast the dissenting votes.

The Courier reached out to Fitzgerald's office, but has not received a response.

