WATERLOO – Dozens of residents didn’t get the chance to speak about conversion therapy after the City Council decided to postpone a discussion about banning the practice.

An ordinance proposed by Councilmember Jonathan Grieder that would ban conversion therapy in Waterloo was scheduled for a second reading Monday. Conversion therapy is the practice of attempting to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

On Feb. 20, the council voted 5-1 to ban the practice. Councilmember Dave Boesen voted no. However, the council unanimously voted against suspending the rules, requiring the proposal to go through three readings to gain final approval.

After the ordinance was read, Councilmember Ray Feuss immediately motioned to postpone the discussion of the ordinance until May 1 to coincide with the Legislature's session coming to an end. The motion to postpone passed 4-2, with councilmembers Grieder and Rob Nichols voting against it.

Councilmember Dave Boesen said he wanted to postpone discussion of the ordinance due to “everything going on in the Statehouse.”

“I’d like to see (the ordinance) after the state legislative session so we won’t be in violation of something they may pass,” he said.

State lawmakers have advanced bills such as a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth, prohibiting instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in early grades, requiring school employees to notify parents if they believe a child is transgender and requiring students to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex.

“It’s very clear with a Republican majority that they’re going to throw out hateful LGBTQ+ legislation,” Feuss said. “We have to do this in a way that doesn’t put us in a liability.”

As it currently stands, the city would enforce a ban on conversion therapy through the city attorney’s office. The city attorney would mail any medical or mental health professional who is in violation a written notice to immediately cease and desist. If the health professional doesn’t immediately comply, the violation would become a municipal infraction pursuant to city code.

Ryan Howard, a resident wanting to speak at the hearing, said he was glad it was postponed.

“I appreciated the point at what could happen at the state Legislature,” he said. “It’s outside (the city’s) jurisdiction. It should come off the table or be removed altogether.”

Another reason for postponement: misinformation.

Councilmember Nia Wilder said she received a call from a constituent asking her to vote against the ordinance because she believed it was for banning gender reassignment surgery, which is defined as a surgery that alters someone’s physical appearance and sexual characteristics to resemble the person’s identified gender.

“I just want to make sure that when we do this there can be no false information spread and we’re not getting phone calls to not do something that we’re not doing anyway,” she said.

However, Grieder believes postponing two months will just give rumors the air to breathe.

He went on to detail the emails and phone calls he’s received in the past few weeks.

“I’ve received multiple messages that I want to kill children. I’ve received multiple messages that I should kill myself and my family,” he said, noting one post calling him "Groomer Greider." “What is stopping these people from spreading (lies) that put these children at risk? From start to finish, this process will take eight weeks. By postponing it, we’re giving those folks more oxygen to prevent this from happening.”

Mayor Quentin Hart said since the ordinance has already had one approved reading that if any changes are made the council will have to start over again. City Clerk Kelley Felchle said if any revisions are made, work sessions could occur prior to May 1.

