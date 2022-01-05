Waterloo council postpones All-In Grocers mortgage release, citing not enough info

WATERLOO -- The City Council wants more information before voting on a proposal to release the mortgage on land for a downtown grocery store project.

Councilor Dave Boesen asked to postpone a resolution that would have amended a development agreement between the city and Central Property Holdings LLC, which is developing the All-In Grocers store and related complex on Franklin Street.

The agreement, according to the amendment, would have "removed the obligation of (Central Property Holdings) to provide a mortgage as security."

The motion to postpone was approved 5-2. Councilors Jerome Amos and Nia Wilder, whose wards include or are next to the proposed project, voted against the postponement.

The mortgage that would be released is on the portion of the initial plot of land the city helped purchase from next-door CVS, said Noel Anderson, the city's community planning and development director.

The city provided around half of the money for the land at the time, Anderson said, which Boesen noted amounted to $400,000 of the $750,000 total purchase price.

Boesen asked if All-In's financing was "contingent on us releasing this mortgage," which Anderson noted was accurate.

"So why would that not have been brought before this council during the financing portion of this?" Boesen asked. "Because it kind of puts us at an eleventh-hour (situation). ... We have to pass this for his financing to become available."

Boesen also asked if the city had in hand the developer's $2 million "performance bond" specified in the agreement. Neither Anderson nor Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner knew offhand.

"I'm not comfortable voting on this if I don't know that we have these items in place, that we're going to be protected" in case of default, Boesen said.

Anderson said language in the development agreement addressed that: If the project didn't go forward, the city would gain title back to the land and the developer would not get promised rebates. He also noted it was in the city's best interest to help, not harm, the development.

"The city is not just another financial agent out there," Anderson said. "We're there to make sure the project and the site are a success in the end."

Rodney Anderson, the developer behind the project, said after the meeting he was "not at all" concerned about the postponement. But he disagreed with Boesen's contention about needing a performance bond, saying that was only necessary in the case of lifting the mortgage, not to "subordinate" the mortgage, which he said was the more accurate language for what was happening.

"Basically, we don't need a performance bond," Rodney Anderson said. "There is no performance bond required if you have subordination."

A call to Noel Anderson regarding that contention was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.

Residents Forrest Dillavou and David Dreyer also weighed in, saying both had supported the grocery store in the beginning but now had doubts as to its success.

"I want to see this building built, but I do not think we should continue to extend and continue to change and amend," Dreyer said.

