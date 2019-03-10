WATERLOO — The city is one step away from adding enhanced fines for motorists who repeatedly get caught running red lights and speeding.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to vote on the final reading of an ordinance creating a new “chronic nuisance vehicle” designation.
The measure would generate municipal infraction tickets to the owners of vehicles receiving three or more citations from automated traffic enforcement cameras in a 12-month period.
The fine would be $100 for a first offense, $200 for a repeat offense and $300 if any of the speeding violations were more than 20 mph over the posted limit.
City Council members have unanimously approved the first two readings of the ordinance, which Police Chief Dan Trelka proposed after noticing some cars were caught numerous times on automated enforcement cameras.
Unlike the automated traffic enforcement camera tickets, which are mailed to vehicle owners and often go unpaid, the chronic nuisance vehicle infractions would be delivered in person by a police officer and would be easier to collect through the court system.
The city has been using hand-held and Jeep-mounted speed enforcement cameras for more than a year. Thirteen cameras were installed last November at six intersections to catch vehicles running red lights. Council members recently authorized the red light cameras to also issue speeding citations.
Thee meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
