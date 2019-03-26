WATERLOO — The city has hired a consultant to look at the future design of Ridgeway Avenue.
But at least one Waterloo City Council member and most of those speaking at Monday’s council meeting have already decided reducing the road from four to three lanes would be a bad idea.
“That’s on the way to becoming the busiest road in the city,” said Councilman Steve Schmitt. “The idea of even making it three lanes … I’m not an engineer, but that doesn’t make any sense to me.”
City Council members voted 7-0 to approve spending up to $94,623 in bond money for MSA Professional Services Inc. of Cedar Rapids to conduct a traffic study on Ridgeway between Kimball Avenue and U.S. Highway 63.
The city is expecting to reconstruct a portion of the road in coming years and has received a $425,000 traffic safety grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation based on the idea that making it a three-lane road would improve safety. Traffic Operations Superintendent Sandie Greco said the study will look at the lane configuration but will also consider traffic signal locations, bicycle and pedestrian accommodations and other design issues.
“The Iowa DOT came to us and said that this could be a good prospect for a three-lane road,” Greco said. “This is why we’re having the study done.
“They may come back saying it needs to stay four lanes,” she added. “No decision is going to be made until this study is done and recommendations are brought back to council.”
Several residents weighed in with the opinion any money spent considering three lanes was a waste.
“To me, it’s patently obvious that we need four lanes there,” said resident Todd Obadal, who suggested three lanes could impede emergency response vehicles.
Resident John Sherbon said he’s heard from Waverly residents unhappy after Bremer Avenue through the downtown area was converted to three lanes.
Several council members said something needed to be done to improve safety on Ridgeway, especially the narrow stretch between Kimball and Ansborough avenues.
“I’m concerned about a lot of the kids that I see walking right on Ridgeway,” said Councilman Bruce Jacobs. “I think we should research it and let the professionals study it and come back and see what their recommendations are to the city.
“Whether we choose to follow them or not, it’s up to us,” he added.
Councilwoman Sharon Juon recounted getting sideswiped twice on that road.
“I used to live close to Ridgeway as well, and I used to avoid that street like the plague,” she said. “For four lanes it’s the most narrow four lanes and people still drive on it like it’s (a normal) four lanes.”
