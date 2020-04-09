Waterloo council OKs condemnation for Virden Creek project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — The city may exercise its eminent domain powers to acquire farm land needed for a long-planned Virden Creek drainage project.

Waterloo City Council members voted 6-1 Monday to initiate condemnation proceedings to buy a 1.4-acre strip of land from Allen and Angie Alcorn to help build a drainage channel from U.S Highway 63, north of North Crossing, east to Virden Creek.

The Alcorns objected to the city using eminent domain, which allows the government to seize property for public improvement projects when negotiations fail. A jury of real estate experts then sets the purchase price.

“We want to make sure this is engineered well, engineered robustly for the future, on our family farm ground,” Allen Alcorn said. “We do want to resolve it. We don’t want to go to condemnation.”

Alcorn said he would like to continue negotiating with the city’s engineering department on possible design changes, which would reduce the impact on the farming operation.

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said negotiations could continue now because it takes at least two months to get a condemnation jury in place.