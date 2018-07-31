WATERLOO — Two of Waterloo’s newest City Council members took aim Monday at the city’s adult theaters and two liquor stores.
Council members Margaret Klein and Chris Shimp ultimately lost their bid to shut down five businesses that either had nude dancing, show pornographic movies or sell hard liquor.
Council members voted 5-2 Monday to approve city theater licenses for Romantix Adult Emporium, 1507 La Porte Road; Mini Cinema 16, 315 E. Fourth St.; and Fantasy Island Amusement, 1850 W. Airline Highway.
It was the first time Klein or Shimp, both seated in January, were asked to vote on the licenses required for all theaters, including those like Crossroads 12 Theater, since 1941.
“When I came across this on the agenda I thought, well, there’s just no way in the world a 68-year-old woman with the background like I have is ever going to vote for that,” Klein said. “I believe it brings the city down, and I believe it brings the neighborhoods down.”
Shimp said having an adult theater downtown looks bad when visitors come for Iowa Irish Fest and other events.
City Attorney David Zellhoefer said businesses could sue the city if they meet the requirements but get turned down for license renewals.
That happened in 2006, when Waterloo denied a special permit for Fantasy Island Amusements. The district court and later the Iowa Court of Appeals found the move violated the theater’s constitutional rights.
“I abhor these theaters,” said Councilwoman Sharon Juon. “I totally find them reprehensible. But they have a right to do business. They are doing things by the rules we set up.
“I don’t know on what grounds other than just disliking them we can vote against extending their licenses,” Juon added. “Once we start voting against things just because we don’t like it, I think it’s a pretty slippery slope.”
Council members also voted 5-2 to approve liquor license renewals for Jim’s Food Mart, 437 Sullivan Ave., and Yesway, 1976 Franklin St. Klein and Shimp cast the lone no votes.
“I walk that portion of my ward extensively, and I just got an unsettled feeling about it,” Klein said about Jim’s Food Mart. “I personally am of the opinion that we have way too many liquor stores in Waterloo and that they exist to the detriment of many of their neighborhoods.”
City Clerk Kelley Felchle said the businesses met the city’s requirements to hold liquor licenses and would have had a chance to appeal any denial to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.
The city has lost many appeals to the ABD when denying liquor licenses in the past.
“If we do have a true legal reason for denying the licenses then yes we can go ahead and do it,” Zellhoefer said. “But if it’s just speculation — you don’t like the way they look or think they may bring trouble down the line — we can go to hearing and we’ll lose.”
