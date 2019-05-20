WATERLOO -- A planned downtown Cedar River marina won overwhelming support from the city's elected officials.
Waterloo City Council members voted 7-0 Monday to approve a $127,500 contract with AECOM Technical Services Inc. to develop plans for the proposed facility on the river's west bank near the intersection of West Commercial Street and River Road.
"The river's something we need to use, and this is a very peaceful way of using it," said Ward 1 Councilwoman Margaret Klein. "It will draw canoeists and kayakers, and perhaps some of those boats who fled will come back now."
Ward 5 Councilman Ray Feuss said he was "excited about this project."
"We have over a hundred businesses downtown," Feuss said. "We have some really good reinvestment opportunities, new streetscapes, things that are going to be happening in that area.
"It's not about every boat utilizing this," he added. "It's about an opportunity for reinvestment and growth."
Two residents, Lawrence Wheeler and David Dreyer, spoke against the project before the vote.
"Has there been any research done to find out how many people would use this marina?" said Dreyer, who contends the Cedar River would need to be dredged to make it attractive for larger vessels.
The marina, near the Manatt's concrete plant, is part of an Iowa Reinvestment District application approved by the state in 2015. That IRD program is expected to provide $12 million in state sales and room tax for projects on the Cedar Valley TechWorks campus.
AECOM's study is being funded by gambling revenue from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association that is funneled through the Waterloo Development Corp.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the city will be looking for private developers to build and operate the marina.
"We'll be looking at some other grants as we move ahead with this," Anderson said. "Obviously a major portion of this will be the private development that will create the building there to house the space for a marina project and potential other commercial uses and residential uses."
