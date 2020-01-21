Waterloo council member to host town hall

WATERLOO — At-large Waterloo City Council member Sharon Juon will host a town hall meeting later this month to discuss issues facing the city.

Juon invites all city residents to attend the meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in Petersen Town Hall at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Juon said she will review current issues facing the council and will entertain questions from attendees. Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson and Library Director Nick Rossman will also attend to give updates.