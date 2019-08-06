WATERLOO — City Council member Margaret Klein proposed tearing down the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center instead of spending millions of dollars on repairs.
Her comments came as Waterloo council members Monday unanimously approved a design contract to replace the plumbing and equipment in the 40-year-old downtown building’s kitchen.
“In the end we’re going to be left with a very ugly building,” Klein said. “We’re trying to put lipstick on a pig.
“In my opinion … we’d be better served to knock it down and use that land for something else,” she added. “Anything is better than what we have. It was not attractive when it was built. Looks like a bunker out of World War II.”
Klein ultimately joined other council members in reauthorizing a $68,600 contract with Invision Architecture of Waterloo which was initially signed in March 2016.
The original contract was put on hold when the city approved a development agreement with Omaha, Neb.-based Leslie Hospitality to acquire and remodel both the convention center and adjacent Ramada Hotel.
That deal fell apart in October when Leslie Hospitality, doing business as LK Waterloo, failed to get financing and was essentially evicted from management duties by the hotel owner.
LK Waterloo sued the city in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids in May, claiming the city was responsible for the project failure. That suit is pending.
Meanwhile, the City Council voted in June to sell $1.4 million in general obligation bonds to move forward on convention center repairs.
The council last month approved four contracts totaling $105,500 with I & S Group Inc. of Waterloo to begin designing a penthouse roof replacement, structural lintel replacement, exhibit hall ceilings and a roof facade improvement.
I & S had previously been retained to develop and overall building renovation plan for the facility, which has yet to be unveiled.
Mayor Quentin Hart defended the expenditures after Monday’s meeting.
“The Sullivan Center is a staple in this community,” Hart said. “It is one of the largest meeting spaces in the entire city. We’re going to continue to work toward improving it.”
