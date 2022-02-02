Waterloo council gets first looks at Gates Park redesign

WATERLOO — New basketball courts ringed by a roller skating rink, a large splash pad, an inclusive playground and a sculpture garden spotlighting the city’s Black history could be coming to Gates Park.

The City Council on Monday got its first look at a draft master plan for Gates Park, at East Fourth, East Donald and Lester streets in north Waterloo. At the same time, councilors heard about the city’s plan for pools in the city in general, or the aquatic master plan.

“Ultimately, we hope this will lead to transforming both Byrnes and Gates parks,” said Paul Huting, the city’s leisure services director. “What spurred these conversations initially was the condition of both our pools.”

Gates Pool, at 620 East Donald St., and Byrnes Pool, at 101 Campbell Ave., both were built in 1981 with expected lifespans of 25 years. Both turned 40 last year and are now badly dilapidated: Byrnes was closed all summer in 2019 after it needed extensive repairs to keep the walls from collapsing, while Gates experienced a chemical leak last spring.

A study by consultant Ballard King found the city could probably only support one outdoor and one indoor swimming pool going forward.

Byrnes has historically had higher attendance than Gates Pool, according to the consultants. The current plan would therefore replace the Byrnes pool with a six-lane, 25-yard lap pool, a lazy river with a catch pool for a slide tower, and a zero-depth entry play pool. Basketball courts would be removed from Byrnes Park to accommodate the new features.

Replacing Gates Park’s outdated and underutilized swimming pool with a large splash pad has been talked about seriously since at least 2014, something Mayor Quentin Hart has championed. Consultant Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects estimated adding that and other amenities to Gates would cost about $3.7 million at that time, while a 2017 study estimated both Byrnes and Gates renovations would cost at least $12 million.

The city hopes to pay for the bulk of it with grants.

Splash or spray parks “have often been used to fill some equity gaps and create more access” through free admission, expanded hours and days and no need for lifeguards, said Darin Barr, a principal at Ballard King.

Eight years later, a splash pad is still in the mix, and dialogue with neighbors began again last year.

“Leisure Services took great effort to actually talk to and listen to people that live here and use this park,” said Felicia Smith-Nalls, the city’s neighborhood services coordinator. “The biggest piece was having something kids could access and people would use and use a lot. And what we got back was pretty incredible.”

An inclusive playground, which provides a variety of equipment that can be used by children with differing abilities, is now featured in the draft plan, as well as new basketball courts and an adjacent amphitheater with a roller-skating track ringing the area where the pool now stands.

Removing several feet of dirt from the area where the pool sits — a full 15 feet above East Donald Street currently, which will be brought down by eight feet — will provide a natural amphitheater effect for a stage, said Mark Kuiper with Ritland Kuiper.

That dirt would then be used in the southern part of Gates to provide mounds and natural prairie, with walkable paths that feature sculptures and interpretive panels featuring the area’s Black history. Parking will also be added and updated in the plan, and recreational trails would connect upper and lower Gates.

“The opportunities are there to create a very unique venue not only creating connecting space, but making something unique to this area,” Kuiper said.

Another half-court basketball court would be in the southern portion of the park, and aesthetic features like signage, trees and more would beautify and obscure the large flood wall that must remain in place per FEMA guidelines.

Councilor Jonathan Grieder asked about transportation between Gates and Byrnes, with Councilor Dave Boesen noting Byrnes will have the pool while Gates will have the basketball courts and other amenities. Huting said a shuttle was being discussed that would run between the two parks during the warm months.

Councilor Nia Wilder, who noted she grew up on East Fourth Street, said she was “excited” to see the first draft of the plans.

“To see this beginning to get done, to beautify this part of the city, is a great thing,” Wilder said.

Hart, who also grew up in the area, agreed.

“We’ve been taking a look at this Gates master plan for 10 years now to get where we’re at,” he said. “This is an area that is really blossoming and blooming, and this is going to do nothing but increase our chances for the future.”

