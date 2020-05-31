Waterloo council eyes sewer fee hike

WATERLOO — Sewer bills could jump more than 6% this year as the city looks for additional funds to upgrade its treatment plant and collection system.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider an ordinance that would raise the average residential sewer user’s monthly bill by about $1.80 beginning July 1.
The proposal follows a two-stage 10 percent sewer rate hike in 2019, which boosted the average monthly bill to $28.35. Actual bills are based on water usage.
“These rate will remain about the seventh lowest of the 43 communities with populations greater than 10,000 in the state after applying these increases — and assuming other entities don’t adopt rate increases — and third lowest of the largest 11 cities,” Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said in a memorandum to council members.
The city is currently working on an estimated $100 million plan to upgrade its sewage treatment plant, including $56 million in the next five years. That includes a $16.6 million contract approved in February to replace, expand and improve the plant’s ability to handle biosolids.
Another $70 million in construction is expected to repair and enhance the collection system, which is the mains and pumps that carry waste water to the plant. Much of that work is required under a federal consent decree resulting from enforcement action by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Weidner said the proposed July 1 increase should cover the debt payments the city will need to make for projects financed in the coming fiscal year. But she said additional increase are likely for the next several years as the projects continue.
“If rates aren’t increased and the improvements required by the (EPA) and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are not made, the city won’t be able to comply with the regulatory requirements and will likely be penalized with fines,” she added.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall. Council members will be attending electronically and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk’s Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.
University and Fletcher roundabout
University and Fletcher roundabout at night
University Avenue bridge at Greenhill
University Avenue at Greenhill night
University at Greenhill eastbound
University at Greenhill eastbound night
University and Falls Avenue marker
University and Falls Avenue at night
University bridge over Black Hawk Creek
University at Greenhill southbound
University and Greenhill southbound night
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.