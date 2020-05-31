Waterloo council eyes sewer fee hike

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Sewer bills could jump more than 6% this year as the city looks for additional funds to upgrade its treatment plant and collection system.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider an ordinance that would raise the average residential sewer user’s monthly bill by about $1.80 beginning July 1.

The proposal follows a two-stage 10 percent sewer rate hike in 2019, which boosted the average monthly bill to $28.35. Actual bills are based on water usage.

“These rate will remain about the seventh lowest of the 43 communities with populations greater than 10,000 in the state after applying these increases — and assuming other entities don’t adopt rate increases — and third lowest of the largest 11 cities,” Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said in a memorandum to council members.

The city is currently working on an estimated $100 million plan to upgrade its sewage treatment plant, including $56 million in the next five years. That includes a $16.6 million contract approved in February to replace, expand and improve the plant’s ability to handle biosolids.