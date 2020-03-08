Waterloo council eyes new hires in coming budget

WATERLOO — City Council members are discussing whether to hire more city employees even as they face a property tax hike to maintain current staffing levels.
Council members have floated plans to add 14 new positions to Waterloo’s budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 as they look for ways to improve city services.
Those ideas were hotly debated during a Thursday work session to build consensus before a scheduled March 19 budget hearing.
“I just think the need for more people to do the job to provide the services that the citizens of Waterloo want is there,” said Councilman Pat Morrissey, who acknowledged supporting most of the new positions in the proposed budget.
“Those positions should be filled,” Morrissey added. “It may cost a few more pennies, but the service provided is going to mean that much more to the people of Waterloo.”
Councilwoman Margaret Klein disagreed the tax increase was small, noting Waterloo already has the second-highest municipal property tax rate among the state’s largest cities.
“We’re just Band-Aiding this thing up and sending it down for the next group of people to face our mistakes,” Klein said. “In two of my precincts I have people telling me they were moving because of the taxes.”
Councilman Dave Boesen noted many of the positions were proposed by council members, not department heads.
“It just seemed like some of the department heads were not receptive to additional positions,” Boesen said. “I have a hard time funding positions that department heads haven’t asked for.”
Mayor Quentin Hart said the city’s experienced department heads were not calling for more bodies and urged council members to consider the fiscal reality while debating whether to hire more staff.
The city would need to raise property taxes by 6.7 percent, which essentially is the maximum allowed by Iowa code, and still need to spend $1.3 million of its cash reserves to fund all of the new positions proposed in the coming year.
“There has to be a careful balance,” Hart said. “I’m not a conservative, but I don’t believe that we should just tax and tax and tax.”
One of the proposals receiving support was a plan to hire five more firefighters to ensure Fire Station No. 6 can stay open full-time even when the department experiences illnesses and injuries.
The plan would be contingent on the city receiving a federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant. SAFER grants pick up 75 percent of the cost of hiring firefighters for two years and 35 percent in a third year.
“What I’m looking at here is picking up five people to keep Station 6 open, to reduce overtime, for a total cost of $95,000 for five people,” Boesen said. “That’s less than $20,000 a person for the first two years.”
Councilman Jonathan Grieder supported the firefighter positions, noting the city boosted its overtime budget last year to keep Station 6 from shutting down more frequently.
“Overtime is expensive over the long run, and that was a short-term solution,” Grieder said. “We have to start moving toward a long-term solution.”
Klein pushed back against the new hires.
“When we got the report from (Fire Chief Pat) Treloar, fires are down, deaths are down, calls for service are down,” she said. “We’re accomplishing that trend with the number of people that we have and the number of facilities that we have.
“The cost of putting the firemen on and maintaining them and paying pensions is just crippling to cities,” Klein added. “If we were not doing good I would consider supporting that, but we’re doing very well with the team we have.”
Morrissey supported the firefighter jobs but also pushed council members not to forget other areas of the budget.
“I believe in public safety to the max, but at the same time not to the detriment of all the other departments,” he said.
Only three new positions were requested by department heads: a graphic artist for the Waterloo Center for the Arts, an operations specialist at the airport, and a geographic information services specialist in the information technology department.
Other new positions requested by one or more council members include a second inspector to keep up with rental inspections, another code enforcement officer, an assistant city attorney, another mechanic for the city garage, a human rights specialist and another library employee.