Waterloo council eyes new hires in coming budget

“What I’m looking at here is picking up five people to keep Station 6 open, to reduce overtime, for a total cost of $95,000 for five people,” Boesen said. “That’s less than $20,000 a person for the first two years.”

Councilman Jonathan Grieder supported the firefighter positions, noting the city boosted its overtime budget last year to keep Station 6 from shutting down more frequently.

“Overtime is expensive over the long run, and that was a short-term solution,” Grieder said. “We have to start moving toward a long-term solution.”

Klein pushed back against the new hires.

“When we got the report from (Fire Chief Pat) Treloar, fires are down, deaths are down, calls for service are down,” she said. “We’re accomplishing that trend with the number of people that we have and the number of facilities that we have.

“The cost of putting the firemen on and maintaining them and paying pensions is just crippling to cities,” Klein added. “If we were not doing good I would consider supporting that, but we’re doing very well with the team we have.”

Morrissey supported the firefighter jobs but also pushed council members not to forget other areas of the budget.