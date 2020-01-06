WATERLOO — A city employee merit pay policy adopted with overwhelming support last month has been unanimously scuttled.
Waterloo City Council members voted 7-0 Monday to rescind the plan that had been been adopted on a 6-1 vote Dec. 16.
Councilman Pat Morrissey, who cast the only vote against the original policy, was joined in opposition by newly seated Councilmen Jonathan Grieder and Dave Boesen. They all convinced colleagues Sharon Juon, Margaret Klein, Jerome Amos Jr. and Ray Feuss to change their previous votes of support.
The merit-based pay plan and evaluation process had been established to apply to city workers not covered under collective bargaining agreements.
It was replacing the city’s longstanding practice of awarding across-the-board pay raises to city workers each year with a process giving larger raises to those with exemplary work performance and smaller pay hikes for unsatisfactory effort.
Grieder said he worked under a merit pay plan at a charter school in New Jersey before moving to Waterloo and found it ineffective.
“The merit pay system created an environment that was unhealthy,” he said. “Oftentimes staff were looking for ways to undercut each other instead of working together as a team to teach children.”
Grieder also cited a survey of medium and large private employers that found 20 percent of respondents found merit pay systems failed to increase work productivity, while one-third did not believe the system delivered on what it was designed to accomplish.
Feuss said he “personally and professionally (has) a big issue with merit pay.” Since public employee salaries are public records, everyone would be able to determine which employees were getting positive and negative evaluations.
Several council members said the city should have a merit pay system to reward effective workers, but suggested the adopted policy did not have a good evaluation tool to measure performance or provide enough communication between employees and their supervisors.
“I totally believe the staff that is really working extremely hard should be awarded more than someone who is just getting by,” Juon said. “I do believe we need to consider giving merit pay raises.”
Klein said the council discussion convinced her to join in scrapping the policy for now.
“We absolutely should have merit raises,” Klein said. “However, I will vote for the rescinding only because of what I heard tonight. It needs refinement.”
