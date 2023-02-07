WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo could be the third local government in Iowa to ban conversion therapy.

The City Council discussed the issue during a Monday work session. Conversion therapy is defined as an attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

“These are institutions that operate practices that lead to children contemplating, at a very high level, suicide and suffering from depression and anxiety,” councilor Jonathan Grieder said.

He introduced the proposed ordinance and worked with Iowa Safe Schools to create it. Iowa Safe Schools offers direct services and support to students who have been bullied.

“We have had students who have been victimized by conversion in Black Hawk County, full stop,” Damian Thompson, Iowa Safe Schools’ Director of Public Policy and Communication, said over a Zoom call during the meeting.

Thompson said students in the area “asked for this to be implemented.”

Grieder said he received some comments from Waterloo residents, asking if conversion therapy was even happening in the area.

“It is clear that this is happening,” Grieder said. “We don’t know the specific numbers because the (institutions using the practice) don’t operate with big bright neon signs.”

Councilor Dave Boesen said some constituents who have contacted him by email don’t believe this should be an issue taken on by the city.

Grieder said that, because the law enforcement is the “largest health provider in Waterloo,” it is a city issue.

“It impacts our operations,” Grieder said. “But more fundamentally as leaders we have a responsibility to do what is right for the young people in our community.”

If passed by the council, Waterloo would be the third governmental entity in Iowa to ban the practice. The city of Davenport and Linn County are the other two.

The ordinance would prohibit conversion therapy and be enforced through the city attorney’s office. The proposed document states the city attorney would mail the medical or mental health professional who is in violation written notice to immediately cease and desist.

If the health professional doesn’t immediately stop, the violation would become a municipal infraction pursuant to city code.

City attorney Martin Peterson said he does have concerns with the ordinance possibly being subject to preemption if it is adopted. Preemption is when a higher level of government could limit the power of a lower level of government to regulate an issue.

“Mental health counselors are highly regulated by the state of Iowa,” Peterson said. “My belief is that if this ordinance was adopted by Waterloo it may not survive a challenge based on a field preemption basis.”

Grieder noted that Linn County, which has a similar framework to the proposed ordinance, has not faced any pushback on the issue. As for Davenport, the ban is included in its human rights ordinances.

Many constituents, speaking during the public comment period of the regular council meeting following the work session, brought up bills in the Legislature that they said are against the LGBTQ+ population.

“Right now at the state level there are a lot of bills that are anti-LGBTQ,” resident Sam Blatt said. “We need to denounce conversion therapy and set that precedent where people are actively trying to destroy us at a state level.”

Councilor Nia Wilder said as an openly gay woman she supports Grieder’s proposed ordinance.

“Conversion therapy is definitely terrible and this is something we have to denounce as a city,” Wilder said. “But there has to be more, it can’t be where we stop.”

During the work session, councilor Boesen said at this time he cannot support the proposed ban due to potential legal implications.

In 2020, the council condemned the practice and approved a resolution encouraging the Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds to approve a law banning therapists from subjecting minors to the practice.

