Waterloo council debates final University Avenue design

WATERLOO — Plans for the final stretch of the University Avenue reconstruction project are up for approval this week.
Waterloo City Council members will tackle a busy agenda Monday that includes approving plans and setting a bid opening for a project to completely rebuild University Avenue from just east of Ansborough Avenue to U.S. Highway 63.
The proposed plans show two lanes in each direction, a roundabout at Fletcher Avenue and curbs designed for 45 mph traffic.
But Councilman Pat Morrissey is pushing for a 35 mph speed limit and to change the segment from Fletcher to U.S. 63 to just one lane in each direction.
Michelle Sweeney, of the AECOM engineering firm, acknowledged two lanes would handle traffic counts from Fletcher to downtown. But she said the design team is recommending four lanes because it is consistent, safer and could accommodate growth if any of the vacant land along that stretch is developed.
“The corridor basically is a four lane all the way from Hudson Road in Cedar Falls to 63,” Sweeney said. “We prefer that for corridor consistency. It goes back to driver expectations. The drivers expect to have four lanes in that area.”
But Morrissey questioned the viability of future development in that area and noted the change to two lanes is projected to save $500,000. “To me saving over a half a million dollars right now on this is a sure thing,” he said.
A majority of the council members during a work session last week indicated they supported designing the curbs for 45 mph traffic and then doing a speed study after it opens. Engineers said the speed limit could be reduced in the future under that design but could not be safely increased if the road is designed for 35 mph speeds.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein said her constituents are asking for two lanes in each direction and a 45 mph speed limit.
“I just would hate to see us step back on this,” she said of Morrissey’s proposal. “It seems to be a retreat from development. It seems like we’re trying to squeeze traffic.”
Mayor Quentin Hart urged council members to make a decision this week and get the project going. Any change in the proposed design would cause up to a two-month delay.
“There have been people that are anxious to get this done,” Hart said. “We’ve lost businesses along that corridor. We need to get this project let at some point.”
Contractors are nearly complete with the first phase of the project from Greenhill Road to just east of Ansborough Avenue. The second phase, from Greenhill Road west to Midway Drive, will be in its second season of construction this year.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall. Other items scheduled for consideration include:
- A proposal from Klein to rescind the fair chance initiative, or ban-the-box ordinance, adopted in November that is designed to give those with criminal records a better shot at finding employment.
- A proposal from Councilman Jonathan Grieder to declare a climate emergency and direct the city to create a climate action plan to reduce carbon emissions in Waterloo over the next 30 years.
A request from Fire Chief Pat Treloar to exempt firefighter, Waterloo Fire Rescue medical supervisors and the regional training center coordinator from a policy requiring “critical municipal employees” to live within 10 miles of City Hall.