Waterloo council debates final University Avenue design

A majority of the council members during a work session last week indicated they supported designing the curbs for 45 mph traffic and then doing a speed study after it opens. Engineers said the speed limit could be reduced in the future under that design but could not be safely increased if the road is designed for 35 mph speeds.

Councilwoman Margaret Klein said her constituents are asking for two lanes in each direction and a 45 mph speed limit.

“I just would hate to see us step back on this,” she said of Morrissey’s proposal. “It seems to be a retreat from development. It seems like we’re trying to squeeze traffic.”

Mayor Quentin Hart urged council members to make a decision this week and get the project going. Any change in the proposed design would cause up to a two-month delay.

“There have been people that are anxious to get this done,” Hart said. “We’ve lost businesses along that corridor. We need to get this project let at some point.”

Contractors are nearly complete with the first phase of the project from Greenhill Road to just east of Ansborough Avenue. The second phase, from Greenhill Road west to Midway Drive, will be in its second season of construction this year.