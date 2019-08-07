WATERLOO — A controversial plan to ban employers from asking about arrest records on job applications and during interviews is getting mixed reviews from city leaders.
Waterloo City Council members held a brief work session Monday on a renewed request from the city’s Commission on Human Rights to consider a fair chance hiring ordinance, often dubbed “ban the box” because it removes the criminal history question from the employment application.
“The hope behind the ordinance is simply to give qualified individuals with criminal arrest records in their background a fighting chance to gain employment in our city,” said Abraham Funchess Jr., the commission’s executive director. “People are being penalized a second time over for a crime that people have already paid for.”
Funchess noted 33 states and more than 150 cities and counties have adopted a ban-the-box policy for public employers. But just 17 cities and 13 states extend the law to private sector employers, the step sought in Waterloo.
Council members rejected previous attempts to adopt the ordinance in 2012 and 2015 after it generated a backlash from local business leaders.
But it gained traction in the wake of a report from 24/7 Wall St. last fall calling Waterloo the worst place in America to be black, in part due to a large disparity in African-American and white unemployment rates.
“This is an ordinance whose time is way past due,” said Councilman Pat Morrissey, who was joined by Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. in voicing support for the measure this week.
“This is an ordinance that is aimed at diversity,” Morrissey said. “It’s aimed at allowing and accommodating people who have done their time, that have paid their dues for mistakes that they made in the past, to finally be included with everybody when it comes to employment.”
Councilwoman Margaret Klein was not on board, noting she’s heard about an uptick in discrimination lawsuits filed against employers in areas that adopted fair chance laws.
“I don’t want us to set any employer up for a lawsuit,” Klein said. “Because if in the end they do not feel in their heart of hearts that this person has recovered from the problems of their past, then they shouldn’t have to hire them even if that’s the only reason.
“If it was simply a matter of removing the box from the form, I would support that,” she said. “… I, for one, do not want any employer pressured to hire someone that they’re not comfortable hiring.”
Klein also said she feared the move would put Waterloo at a disadvantage in the effort to attract new employers to the city when surrounding communities don’t have similar laws on the books.
The proposed ordinance would prevent employers from asking job applicants about their criminal history until they’ve gone through the hiring process and extended a conditional job offer.
A background check could be conducted at that point, and employers would be able to rescind the job offer if they discover past criminal conduct that is relevant to the job being sought.
The ordinance, for example, allows an employer to reject hiring someone convicted of theft to work in a job handling money. Employers could also reject hiring individuals for jobs dealing with vulnerable populations, including children and the elderly, or when federal or state laws require background checks.
Funchess and Councilwoman Sharon Juon clashed briefly when Juon questioned whether the human rights staff had sought input from the business community.
Funchess said those discussions have taken place but rejected the notion the business community should be setting the rules.
“We are not pushing this based on who is supporting it and who is not,” he said. “From my perspective in human rights, one doesn’t make a decision based on whether or not the individuals like the policy or program that we are pushing.
“We make decisions, devise policy and programs, based on whether or not we are uplifting the human dignity and human rights of individuals who are oppressed and excluded,” he said.
Juon said she was not attempting to undermine the proposal.
“Fundamentally I’m totally in favor of this … but we have a responsibility to inform,” she said. “I’m trying to make sure people are informed and engaged and they give us their feedback.”
Mayor Quentin Hart said it was clear more discussions need to be held before the ordinance is brought up for a vote.
