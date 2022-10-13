Waterloo council could see proposal to change downtown parking

WATERLOO — Parking changes could be coming to downtown if a proposal from a task force is accepted by the City Council.

The small group assembled by Main Street Waterloo at the request of city Councilor John Chiles is still making tweaks to its recommendations. Jessica Rucker, Main Street Waterloo’s executive director, said members want to present their to the council in the spring before the next city budget is finalized.

The largest ask, the group says, is to remove all of the current parking meters and move to a license plate reader and kiosk system.

Chiles and Rucker are part of the task force along with Experience Waterloo Director Tavis Hall; David Deeds and Kirstie Seda of JSA Development; Jane Messingham, downtown business representative; and Tom Powers, downtown advocate.

Rucker said the city already has invested in a license plate reader car and would just need to pay for the kiosks. The kiosks would be at central locations, such as along Fourth Street, in the old Courier parking lot and the library parking lot.

The proposal states that they would have consistent placement so “people know where to go no matter what block they are parked on.”

The task force also is recommending two-hour free parking for the entire downtown area. Time after the first two hours would come with higher fees. That is proposed to be $4 per hour on Fourth Street and $2 per hour on other downtown streets.

The rates would encourage people to park in the under-used parking ramps. Ramps would cost $5 per day under the current proposal.

“We want downtown Waterloo to be the best place it can be, and that includes parking,” said Sam Meier, Main Street Waterloo vice president, at the organization’s board meeting Wednesday.

Another way to encourage parking in the ramps is to increase the fines on parking tickets. The first ticket after the first two free hours could be $20 with subsequent tickets costing $40 and $60.

Task force members said they would like to move away from parking space designations, or line markings on the street. How this would be determined is dependent on the kiosk requirements.

Rucker noted the increased rates and parking tickets will cover the loss in revenue from the two-hour free parking and areas that do not use a kiosk. She also said the plate reader will help with staffing issues.