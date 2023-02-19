WATERLOO – Waterloo may make history Monday night if the City Countil goes forward with banning a controversial practice.

The council will discuss banning conversion therapy at its 5:30 p.m. meeting in the council chambers at City Hall.

Conversion therapy is defined as an attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

If passed, Waterloo would be the third governmental entity in the state to ban the practice. The city of Davenport and Linn County are the other two.

The ordinance, spearheaded by Ward 2 Councilmember Jonathan Grieder, would prohibit conversion therapy and be enforced through the city attorney’s office. The proposed document states the city attorney would mail the medical or mental health professional who is in violation a written notice to immediately cease and desist.

If the health professional doesn’t immediately stop, the violation would become a municipal infraction pursuant to city code.

Also Monday, the council will hold a public hearing regarding the fiscal year 2024 budget maximum property tax levy.

The maximum tax levy for fiscal year 2024 could be $42,260,443, which is an increase of $5,091,360 — or 13.7% — over last year’s tax earnings.

That would be a maximum property tax rate of $17.81 per $1,000 of taxable value – up about $2.26 per $1,000 over last year.

That is not the final budget amount. Publishing the maximum levy is a step the state requires before the council approves a budget by the end of March.

There will be two public hearings and three resolutions involving Weatherfield Realty Group LLC concerning a new 230 square foot telecommunications facility north of 2365 Northeast Drive.

The public hearings include the request by the group, as well as the potential sale and conveyance of the property in the amount of $1. That sale would come with a development agreement and minimum assessment agreement of $100,000.

The resolutions are for an early access agreement and routine procedures.

The council could also approve:

The award of bid to PlayCore Wisconsin Inc. in the amount of $100,000 and approving the purchase contract for the Edison Park playground project.

An ordinance amending the Waterloo sidewalk program.