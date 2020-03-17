Waterloo council condemns conversion therapy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Councilwoman Margaret Klein cast the lone vote against the resolution.

“This provision … is really not something the City Council should be involved in because it brings a political issue into what is supposed to be a nonpolitical body,” Klein said, adding that council members should not get between parents and children.

Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. disagreed.

“I feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to do as a council person,” he said. “I’m representing individuals in our community.”

Grieder read several emails he received supporting the resolution and a few that he condemned. One email called him Dr. Frankenstein and referred to LGBTQ students as “monster children.”

“I have had to listen to this sort of verbal abuse rained on me, and that’s fine because I was elected to this position and I understand that it takes a tough skin to do this,” Grieder said. “But what I find unconscionable is that we’re talking about children … and we’re calling them monsters.”

Grieder said the resolution simply asks the state “to ban a form of abusive therapy” that leads to higher depression and suicide rates among minors.