Waterloo council condemns conversion therapy

WATERLOO — City Council members have thrown their support behind legislation banning controversial conversion therapy for minors.
But one of their colleagues and several members of the public criticized the council action as wading into political ideology best left up to state lawmakers.
Council members voted 6-1 Monday to approve a resolution encouraging the Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds to approve a law banning therapists from subjecting minors to the practice seeking to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Councilman Jonathan Grieder introduced the measure, noting the state was already considering a bipartisan measure to ban conversion therapy, adding that he has been touched personally by the issue as a teacher seeing struggles of LGBTQ students.
Several residents showed up to voice objections to the council vote.
“I understand where (Grieder) is coming from, and I appreciate that,” said resident John Sherbon. “But it’s not city business.”
Cheryl Christiansen also said the council should stick to local business.
“It should be a parent decision, a teacher decision, anybody else’s decision,” she said of conversion therapy. “Not the City Council’s.”
Councilwoman Margaret Klein cast the lone vote against the resolution.
“This provision … is really not something the City Council should be involved in because it brings a political issue into what is supposed to be a nonpolitical body,” Klein said, adding that council members should not get between parents and children.
Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. disagreed.
“I feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to do as a council person,” he said. “I’m representing individuals in our community.”
Grieder read several emails he received supporting the resolution and a few that he condemned. One email called him Dr. Frankenstein and referred to LGBTQ students as “monster children.”
“I have had to listen to this sort of verbal abuse rained on me, and that’s fine because I was elected to this position and I understand that it takes a tough skin to do this,” Grieder said. “But what I find unconscionable is that we’re talking about children … and we’re calling them monsters.”
Grieder said the resolution simply asks the state “to ban a form of abusive therapy” that leads to higher depression and suicide rates among minors.
A bipartisan bill introduced in the Iowa House this year would have made Iowa the 20th state to ban the use of conversion therapy on LGBTQ youth. But it failed to advance.
