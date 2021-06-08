Waterloo council clears plan for development in Air and Rail Park

WATERLOO — City Council members Monday cleared the way for the plans that will help a longtime Waterloo business to expand.

The council passed a site plan amendment that would allow CPM to build a 140,000-square-foot factory, office and warehouse in the Waterloo Air and Rail Park.

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the new CPM facility would be the first development in the park, which is located west of the Waterloo Regional Airport.

CMP – formerly known as Californian Pellet Mill — currently operates its facility on Airline Circle. The company manufactures equipment for animal feed, pet food, ethanol and wood pellet industries.

Anderson said the new facility will add seven or eight jobs to the area and allow the company to expand its operations while remaining in the Cedar Valley.

The company is working with St. Martin Land Company of Cedar Rapids on the project.

The plan comes the possibility of 30,000 square feet in future additions — for a total of 170,000 square feet — and a nearby storage yard. The site sits on Leversee Road near East Lake Street.

Maps show the city plans to expand Lake Street east of Leversee Road.