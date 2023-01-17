Waterloo council changes fireworks ordinance, sees potential progress at former Rath building

WATERLOO — Those setting off fireworks in Waterloo will have new rules to follow.

The City Council unanimously passed a new fireworks ordinance on Tuesday without discussion. Councilors suspended the rules to approve the ordinance a second and third time, as well, putting it into effect immediately. The ordinance now allows fireworks to be set off only on July 4 from noon to 11 p.m.

The council can designate additional days of usage in a particular year if those dates are adopted between Jan. 1 and March 1.

Previously, fireworks could be exploded within the city on July 3, 4 and 5.

The council also unanimously approved a cost-share agreement with Gearhart Moore Holdings, LLC for Terracon Consultants, Inc. to perform testing in the former Rath Administration Building at 1515 Sycamore St..

The amount is not to exceed $16,000 and the city will reimburse Gearhart Moore Holdings for 50% of the actual cost.

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the testing would be for ground-penetrating radar to look at the foundation of the building to make sure it is structurally sound for redevelopment.

Anderson said Gearhart Moore Holdings, of Denver, Colo., is made up of two men who went to West High School and want to revamp the building into a potential residential complex.

The council also unanimously approved:

A consolidated public safety communications 28E agreement with Black Hawk County and surrounding cities to coordinate the professional dispatching of public safety services in the county.

A professional services agreement with AECOM Technical Services, Inc. for a traffic impact study located at Ansborough Avenue and U.S. Highway 20 for the South Waterloo Business Park in an amount not to exceed $126,000.

Rezoning of approximately 0.32 acres north of the former Kmart building on University Avenue to make way for a new storage facility.

