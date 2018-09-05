WATERLOO — Ward 5 residents will have to wait three months to vote for their next council representative.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-0 Tuesday to call for special election to fill the council seat vacated by the resignation of Chris Shimp on Aug. 10.
The election will be held at the earliest possible date allowed by state law, which is Dec. 11 due to a four-week “blackout” period on either side of the Nov. 6 general election. Candidates, who must be residents of Ward 5, will have until Nov. 16 to file nomination petitions to be on the ballot.
Councilmen Steve Schmitt and Bruce Jacobs had initially supported attempting to fill the seat through an appointment process to save the estimated $6,000 cost of a special election and to get someone in place more quickly.
Councilmen Jerome Amos Jr. and Pat Morrissey derided Schmitt’s rationale, noting he, Jacobs and Margaret Klein previously blocked a measure to hold the Ward 5 election along with the general election.
“We had an opportunity to actually have an election with no cost to the taxpayers at all,” Amos said.
Morrissey noted all of the council members were fully aware of a petition drive underway that would have forced a special election had council members attempted an appointment. That move would have not only still required the council to pay for a special election but could have delayed the election date even more.
Council members said they had been receiving calls and emails from residents interested in being appointed to the position.
“There were so many terrific people that offered to be appointed, that said they’d be willing to do that,” Councilwoman Sharon Juon said. “The opposite side of that is I met with countless people in Ward 5 and they really want to elect their own representative.”
Mayor Quentin Hart had urged council members to make a decision this week.
“I’ve heard comments about the ability to be able to campaign,” Hart said. “The sooner that people know it’s going to be a special election or appointment, the more they can get out in the streets and start to meet people.”
City Clerk Kelley Felchle was expected to email the election office Wednesday notifying officials of the council’s decision. Once the election is set for Dec. 11, candidates can download nomination papers and begin gathering signatures from eligible Ward 5 electors.
Runoff provisions apply during the special election. If there are multiple candidates and no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the votes, the two highest vote-getters would square off in a runoff election in January.
(1) comment
The good people of Ward 5 will not have representation for their ward until Christmas at the earliest because of the actions the “Fab Four” minus 0ne. The election of a replacement council person tied into the mid-term election November 6th was derailed by Council person Klein when she objected to the partisan politics that she felt would take place if there was a good voter turnout. This was a smoke screen to delay the election in order to force the council to agree on an appointment that the remaining three could hand pick in order to further their agenda. Ms. Klein objects to unnecessary spending at every level but is comfortable spending money on a special election when the city could have had an election at no cost to the tax payers on November 6th. It’s time for certain members of this council to stop playing their own game of partisan politics and do what’s right for the people of Ward 5 and the people of Waterloo.
