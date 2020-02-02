Waterloo council asked to legalize New Star siding

WATERLOO — A convenience store is asking for permission to keep vertical metal siding it installed after a fire.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Tuesday to hold a public hearing on a site plan amendment requested by New Star Liquor, Tobacco and Vape Shop on the corner of U.S. Highway 63 and Fletcher Avenue.

The business generated concern after it installed blue-and-yellow metal siding, which also made it look like a two-story building, following a Christmas Eve fire in 2018.

City zoning regulations require buildings in “S-1” zoning districts to get site plan approval before making significant changes in a building’s appearance, while vertical metal siding is discouraged in such districts.

The business owner sought to legalize the new design after the fact, noting the city building department issued a construction permit for the project.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission initially rejected the site plan. New Star returned with a proposal to keep the siding but plant additional trees on the lot to soften the appearance.

Zoning commissioners have now endorsed the site plan change, which will be presented to council members for final approval.