Waterloo council asked to condemn 'conversion therapy'

WATERLOO — The City Council will be asked to weigh in Monday on the controversial practice of conversion therapy.
Councilman Jonathan Grieder has sponsored a resolution asking the Iowa Legislature and governor to ban therapists from subjecting minors to a practice that seeks to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.
“I don’t think that this resolution goes far enough,” Grieder said. “I wish that it were an ordinance banning this practice in city limits.”
Grieder, a school teacher, said there is a spike in suicide and self harm among LGBTQ minors subjected to conversion therapy.
“I’ve sat with a lot of students and heard lots of stories, but the ones that break my heart the most are people who feel frightened, who feel afraid, who weep bitter, hot tears to me because they don’t feel safe because people can’t accept them for who they are,” he said.
The American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association and similar organizations have condemned conversion therapy as harmful to mental health and not being based in science.
A bipartisan bill introduced in the Iowa House this year would have made Iowa the 20th state to ban the use of conversion therapy on LGBTQ youth. But it failed to advance.
Waterloo’s proposed resolution would put the city on record in support of statewide legislation but would not have any weight of law in the city.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein said she was concerned such legislation would “get in between parents and their minor children.”
“I have no problem with the state addressing this and in a lot of ways I think that they should,” Klein said. “But I do have a little difficulty with our City Council addressing topics like this.
“It’s way beyond the purview of our council,” she added. “We should be working hard to lower these taxes and fixing the potholes and the housing situation.”
The council is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
